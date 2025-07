ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on Sunday to review progress on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Railway project.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, both sides discussed the Framework Agreement on the UAP Railway and agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers in Tianjin, China.