RDA bans housing schemes in green belt areas of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will prohibit housing schemes in green belt areas as part of efforts to protect green zones and prevent unauthorized development.

Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza made the announcement on Sunday, stating that an agreement will soon be signed with the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) to support these efforts.

The MoU aims to improve data integration, oversight, and urban planning in Rawalpindi. According to the RDA chief, the partnership will help implement smart governance and promote sustainable urban development.

The agreement with LIMS will introduce advanced land data management tools and increase transparency in planning processes. It will also enhance monitoring of land use across the city.

The collaboration reflects RDA’s broader strategy to adopt technology-driven planning and ensure responsible urban growth. The initiative is intended to support long-term urban planning goals and improve the quality of life for residents.