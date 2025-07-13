Sindh energy minsiter briefs president on Sindh’s power and planning concerns

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has assured that Sindh’s energy concerns will be addressed and all related issues will be resolved, following a meeting with Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Nasir Shah briefed the president on energy issues in Sindh, the province’s lack of representation in power companies, and other related matters. He highlighted problems caused by the absence of provincial representation in companies such as the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and K-Electric.

Shah urged the president to ensure that the Sindh government is represented in K-Electric. He also discussed the creation of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority. He said the purpose of SEPRA is to manage the province’s electricity supply and tariff with the goal of offering cost relief to the people through the principle of “our own electricity, our own tariff.”

President Zardari said Sindh is the center of energy production and emphasized that the province’s development is linked to national development.