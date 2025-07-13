Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Spacex to invest $2 billion in xAI as part of $5 billion funding round

The funding follows xAI’s recent merger with social media platform X and values the combined company at $113 billion

By Monitoring Desk

SpaceX has committed $2 billion to Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI, as part of a $5 billion equity round, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

The move deepens the financial links between Musk’s companies as xAI seeks to compete with OpenAI.

The funding follows xAI’s recent merger with social media platform X and values the combined company at $113 billion. The company’s Grok chatbot is already being used for customer support at Starlink and is being considered for integration into Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots, the report said.

Responding to a post on X asking whether Tesla might also invest in xAI, Musk said, “It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval.” He did not comment directly on the report about SpaceX’s investment.

Requests for comment from SpaceX, xAI and Tesla were not immediately answered. Reuters has not independently confirmed the Journal’s report.

Despite criticism over some of Grok’s recent responses, Musk has described it as “the smartest AI in the world.” xAI is continuing to invest heavily in training models and expanding its infrastructure.

Previous article
Nvidia CEO schedules July 16 media briefing in Beijing
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to UAP railway project

DPM/FM Ishaq Dar and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov review framework agreement on UAP railway project ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin

Government plans federation of engineering institutions in Pakistan, says Ahsan

Pakistan seeks stronger trade ties with United Kingdom

BISP blocks 508 retailer devices in South Punjab

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.