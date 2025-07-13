Spacex to invest $2 billion in xAI as part of $5 billion funding round

SpaceX has committed $2 billion to Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI, as part of a $5 billion equity round, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

The move deepens the financial links between Musk’s companies as xAI seeks to compete with OpenAI.

The funding follows xAI’s recent merger with social media platform X and values the combined company at $113 billion. The company’s Grok chatbot is already being used for customer support at Starlink and is being considered for integration into Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots, the report said.

Responding to a post on X asking whether Tesla might also invest in xAI, Musk said, “It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval.” He did not comment directly on the report about SpaceX’s investment.

Requests for comment from SpaceX, xAI and Tesla were not immediately answered. Reuters has not independently confirmed the Journal’s report.

Despite criticism over some of Grok’s recent responses, Musk has described it as “the smartest AI in the world.” xAI is continuing to invest heavily in training models and expanding its infrastructure.