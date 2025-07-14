Airlink’s earnings outlook slashed as mobile demand softens

Airlink Communication Ltd (PSX: AIRLINK) faces a sharp downgrade in earnings forecasts after a difficult nine‑month trading spell characterised by weaker smart‑phone sales and a ballooning working‑capital bill. In a note circulated to institutional investors this week, brokerage house Topline Securities cut its profit estimates for the Lahore‑based assembler‑distributor by 41% for fiscal year 2025 and 36% for fiscal year 2026, citing a “perfect storm” of subdued consumer demand, margin compression, and higher finance costs.

The bearish turn follows the release of Airlink’s first nine months of fiscal year 2025 results, which showed revenue sliding 8% year‑on‑year to Rs85 billion and net profit decelerating more sharply than the market had anticipated. Management blamed an industry‑wide slowdown in handset turnover. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data underline the trend: local manufacturers assembled 26.09 million handsets in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, down 8% on the comparable period. Analysts point to three overlapping headwinds:

A high base effect: fiscal year 2024 witnessed a post‑import‑restriction rebound as inventories were replenished, making year‑on‑year comparisons unforgiving. An elongated replacement cycle: with global flagship launches offering incremental upgrades, Pakistani consumers are holding on to devices for longer. Shrinking discretionary spend: headline inflation, though moderating, has eroded purchasing power over the past three years, forcing households to prioritise essentials.

Against that macro backdrop, Topline now projects Airlink will close fiscal year 2025 with turnover of Rs110 billion, well below its previous forecast of Rs139 billion. The brokerage’s fiscal year 2026 sales projection has similarly been trimmed from Rs168 billion to Rs130 billion.

The revenue downdraft is only half the story. Sluggish sales have wreaked havoc on Airlink’s cash‑conversion cycle. Channel checks suggest the company has been compelled to extend credit terms to retailers to 40 days, up from 15–20 days previously, in a bid to defend market share. Yet payments to component suppliers continue on schedule, forcing management to lean heavily on short‑term bank lines.

As a result, short‑term borrowings nearly doubled to Rs28 billion by the March quarter, up from Rs16 billion at end‑September. Servicing that bulge added a sizeable chunk to finance costs, squeezing net margins already under strain from promotional expenditure. Topline forecasts borrowing levels to normalise around Rs15 billion in fiscal year 2027 once sell‑through stabilises, but concedes that the intervening quarters will test liquidity nerves.

In an effort to shore up long‑term competitiveness, Airlink has quietly acquired an eight‑acre plot in the Sundar Green Special Economic Zone on Lahore’s southern fringe. Construction is under way, and management hopes to shift assembly lines to the new campus by the second half of fiscal year 2026. The carrot is substantial: enterprises operating within the zone enjoy a 10‑year income‑tax holiday and a one‑time sales‑tax exemption on imported machinery. Engineers estimate that relocating could lift net profit margins by 150–200 basis points once fully ramped.

The SEZ move aligns with the government’s localisation drive. But execution risk is real – especially if the shift overlaps with another consumer down‑cycle.

Despite cutting numbers, Topline retains its BUY rating, arguing that the sell‑off – Airlink’s shares have slid 18% since January – already prices in much of the pain. The brokerage’s discounted‑cash‑flow (DCF) target price comes down to Rs200 a share from Rs230, but still implies a 32% upside to Thursday’s close. On the revised estimates, the stock trades on 17.7 times fiscal year 2025 earnings and 11.2 times fiscal year 2026, falling to 14.6 times at the TP.

The resulting P/E profile, while hardly bargain‑basement, looks tolerable relative to peers Searle and Systems Ltd, which fetch north of 20 times forward earnings. Bulls also stress Airlink’s entrenched distribution footprint and relationships with OEM heavyweights such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Tecno.

That optimism, however, is hedged by a laundry list of caveats. Topline flags five principal risks:

Deeper‑than‑expected demand erosion if inflation rekindles or real incomes contract further.

Import bottlenecks – already a headache in 2022 – could resurface if dollar liquidity tightens and the central bank reinstates administrative restrictions on parts.

Rupee depreciation: the currency has held around Rs296 to the dollar this year, but a disorderly slide would inflate input costs and crimp margins.

Rising competitive heat from newer assemblers lured by the government’s Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

Technological obsolescence: failure to pivot swiftly to emerging form factors – foldables or AI‑centric devices – could erode brand relevance.

One catalyst conspicuously absent from Topline’s base‑case model is mobile‑phone exports. Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce is drafting a policy framework that could clear the regulatory smog inhibiting outbound shipments. If approvals land, Airlink – already running several international‑quality SMT lines – would be among the first to benefit. Even a modest export quota of one million units could add Rs6–7 billion to annual revenue, analysts reckon, materially altering the earnings trajectory.

For now, the narrative is unambiguously one of adjustment. The company that dazzled investors with record profits in fiscal year 2023 is confronting a consumer electronics cycle whose zenith may be in the rear‑view mirror. Yet the bones of the business remain sound: a scalable assembly platform, preferential access to global brands, and a management team with a track record of capital discipline.

The next six quarters will be pivotal. Success depends on synchronising three moving parts: stabilising domestic demand, executing a seamless factory migration, and navigating a highly politicised import regime. If management threads that needle, the current earnings wobble could be remembered as little more than a speed bump on the road to Pakistan’s first true mobile‑export champion.

For investors, then, Airlink offers a classic cyclical quandary: buy into weakness on the promise of secular upside, or wait for clearer skies at the cost of missing the turn. As things stand, Topline’s revised numbers suggest that patience could still be rewarded – albeit on a longer glide‑path than originally envisaged.