CCP imposes Rs1.007 billion in penalties for anti-competitive practices in FY25

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) issued 12 major orders during FY 2024-25, levying a total of Rs1.007 billion in penalties on businesses engaged in anti-competitive conduct across several critical sectors, including fertilizers, poultry, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, real estate, food, hygiene products, paints, and education.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the CCP emphasized its strengthened enforcement approach, citing the implementation of a fast-track mechanism to eliminate delays in hearings. This streamlined process has enhanced the Commission’s ability to resolve cases and enforce the Competition Act more effectively.

Out of the 12 orders, eight were related to deceptive marketing practices, while three involved cartelization and price-fixing. One additional order was issued following the Lahore High Court’s direction to assess the CCP’s jurisdiction in a case involving the fraudulent use of a trademark under Section 10(2) of the Competition Act.

In one of the most significant actions, the CCP imposed a Rs375 million fine on six urea manufacturers and their trade body, the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), for engaging in price-fixing. Each company received a penalty of Rs50 million, while FMPAC was fined Rs75 million.

Another key case saw eight poultry hatcheries fined a total of Rs155 million for manipulating the prices of day-old broiler chicks. The Commission also issued fines in several deceptive marketing cases: Kingdom Valley was penalized Rs150 million for misleading claims about its housing project; Unilever and Friesland Campina Engro each received Rs75 million for falsely marketing frozen desserts as ice cream, and Unilever faced an additional Rs60 million fine for deceptive advertisements related to its Lifebuoy products.

Other notable fines included Rs40 million for Al-Ghazi Tractors for unsubstantiated fuel efficiency claims, Rs25 million for Hyundai Nishat Motors for misleading advertisements about the Hyundai Tucson SUV, and Rs20 million for 3N Lifemed Pharmaceuticals for fraudulent certification of dialysis machines. However, the Competition Appellate Tribunal later reduced this fine to Rs2 million.

Smaller fines of Rs5 million each were imposed on British Lyceum and Diamond Paints for publishing deceptive advertisements.

CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu commented, “Cartelization is a serious offence and will not be tolerated,” emphasizing that such activities hinder economic growth, infringe on consumer rights, and deter investment. He further warned industry associations against facilitating price collusion or market manipulation, stating that these practices exploit the entire nation.