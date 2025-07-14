Dewan cement switches over 50% of energy use to solar 

KARACHI — Dewan Cement Limited (PSX: DCL) has successfully commissioned a 6-megawatt solar power system at its manufacturing facility in Dhabeji, District Malir, Karachi, the company disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Saturday.

According to the official statement, the solar installation now provides over 50% of the plant’s operational energy requirements, marking a significant step in the company’s push toward sustainable industrial operations.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable energy and focused operational efficiency,” said Muhammad Hanif German, Company Secretary at Dewan Cement.

The project is part of the company’s broader effort to reduce its carbon footprint, cut operational costs, and help lower Pakistan’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Dewan Cement’s management said the investment in renewable energy would enhance long-term energy security and offer potential savings at a time when rising fuel prices have strained industrial margins across the country.

The notice, issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX Clause 5.6.1(a), was also forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).