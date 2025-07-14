Dolmen REIT shines through

Drive past the Tomb of Abdullah Shah Ghazi and one cannot ignore the building that slowly rises from nowhere. As the smell of the ocean starts to take over and the sound of waves crashing fills the ears, the view is dominated by Dolmen Mall Clifton and the Harbour Front property. It looks like the last remnant of the City of Atlantis as it towers over the horizon. Just like the building seems to rise out of the sea, the stock performance of the company has seen a similar towering rise in its price in recent years. With the company expected to have its best year in its history, it can be expected that this rise will continue for the foreseeable future.

The stock rally for the generations

In recent years, the stock market has been able to show a rally with little signs of abating. Just go back 3 years and you would see something much different. The index was trading at just around 45,000 points and investors were booking losses as share prices were stagnant for a long period of time. The heady times of 2017 had long subsided and investors were skeptical to invest. Any signs of recovery had been decimated due to the pandemic and it seemed like a miracle would be required before things could change.

All the doom and gloom finally went away as the index started to get some momentum in June of 2023. In a period of two years, the index has gone from 45,000 points to now trading at an all time high of 133,000 points and every day a new high is touched and then surpassed. In such a market, it is no surprise that there are many names that have been floated as being the ones that have outperformed the market.

However, there is one share that seems to have flown below the radar of many. The company is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and seems to be outperforming the market by a large extent. With its latest year coming to an end, it seems like the company will close it out with its best year in history.

The secret behind the company seems to be rooted in consistent growth, regular payouts and now it is realizing the increase in its property value which is raising its profits. The hidden gem is not touted as a huge success by the market while the ones who know about the company would want it to stay that way. This is the story of Dolmen Mall REIT and its short and amazing rise in the past few years.

The Dolmen Group

Just say the name Dolmen to a Karachite and the first image that comes to mind is a company which is a real estate giant in the city. In a city of sprouting with sky scrapers and plazas, standing out can be a challenge. That is where Dolmen Group has been able to excel. Established in 1984, it began as a real estate bank where it bought and sold land turning over land deals to turn a profit. As the size of the company grew, the scope of the business moved into residential properties as well.

As time went by, the business expanded into building shopping centres with the construction of Dolmen Mall Tariq Road in 1991. The DNA of the company was to build, grow and then sell. This was seen in this mall as the company was able to sell the mall a few years later. Then it established another mall at Tariq Road in 2000 which was sold partially in the subsequent years. Then came Dolmen Mall Hyderi in 2008 and last was Dolmen Mall in Clifton in 2011.

The secret behind the success of the company was that it always looked towards new avenues in order to maximise its growth and revenues. First it looked to buy and sell land, then entered into the residential properties and then developed shopping malls. Even when the management was overlooking a growing empire, the aim was to keep innovating and changing according to the market.

The business model for real estate companies was to construct a mall or a plaza and then find buyers who would want to buy the shops after the construction was near completion. Dolmen looked to change the whole paradigm. The company moved from sales to rentals which meant that shops would be run after the premises had been rented by them. The same was applied to office towers and residential apartments.

This was a revolution for the industry which was introduced by the Dolmen Group. “Our mall projects especially Dolmen Mall Tariq Road were the first large scale projects with ownership and rental models and set the direction for future mall developments in Pakistan” states Faisal Nadeem, director at Dolmen Group.

He further adds that “this model was then adopted by future mall developments in the country. (This) also helped organized retailers to thrive who could then focus on investing into retail development and product development rather than investing in real estate. This allowed them to develop on larger scales and build brands locally comparable to international standards.”

Another element behind the success of the group has been that it has harnessed the power of management. Many people fail to realize that management and maintenance is just as important as developing a project and that is the aspect that Dolmen has turned into its own strength. The expertise has meant that even third party projects are being supervised by the group even if they are not owned or developed by the group itself.

The last ingredient in the secret of the company is perseverance and looking to make the decision and then proving it to be correct. As the rental model was new for the market, many retailers were skeptical in becoming a part of that. It took almost four years for the company to prove that the rental model was the best one to follow. Retailers had to be convinced to such an extent that they had to be given space for free in order to show the pros of this concept to the market.

The concept of real estate was that retailers would invest in the property and then expect to sell when they would increase in value. This was the anti-thesis to the model that Dolmen wants where they want to provide a good retail experience to the customers while looking to help out the retailers as well. Dolmen Group was looking for retailers who believed in their vision rather than develop investment opportunities in their shopping malls. The company wanted to develop an eco system which was conducive to both the shoppers and the brands that wanted to establish themselves.

The innovation of REIT

The quest for innovation and change was not only going to be limited to the shopping experience and the way malls were operated. Dolmen, in cooperation with Arif Habib, also developed a REIT which was going to be used in order to finance the whole project. In olden days, the logic was for the real estate group to use their own funds in order to fund and develop a property and then reap the benefits of the project by themselves. Once they had recouped their cost, they would then go on to fund their next project.

The Dolmen Group chose a new financing model where it constructed and developed the project. Once that was done, it decided to carry out an Initial Public Offer (IPO) which would allow investors to invest in the project and then earn a return on their investment. In order to do so, it developed a REIT.

So what is a REIT?

A REIT is an entity that owns or finances income producing real estate. Consider it like a specialized mutual fund. Where a mutual fund can invest in a variety of assets, the goal of a REIT is to invest in income generating assets which are related to real estate projects primarily. This gives the investors the ability to earn a portion of the income streams that are being generated and long term capital appreciation once the projects gain value. Rather than putting up a large chunk of the investment, the investment is broken down into smaller portions making the investment affordable. Once the funds of the investors are pooled together, the funds are invested which generate rental income and sale proceeds in case the properties are sold.

The REIT was established after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) developed a regulatory framework which governed how the trusts could be set up and regulated in 2008. These regulations were updated in 2015 with the REIT Regulations in 2015 which provided protection to the investors.

Dolmen REIT is managed by Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited which is like an asset management company which is responsible for managing the trust. The REIT was listed on the stock exchange on 26th of June 2015 and is a closed end and Shariah Compliant in its nature. The REIT came into existence when properties were transferred to its books on 22nd May 2015 and then an IPO was carried out on the 12th of June 2015. The properties that are a part of the trust are the Harbour Front which is an office building and Dolmen City mall which is a shopping mall located next to each other.

Before the IPO was carried out, the trust was primarily owned by International Complex Projects Limited and Arif Habib Dolmen REIT management. Book building led to 18.75% of the shares being subscribed with the remaining 6.25% being subscribed by underwriters and the general public. Once the IPO was completed, the company was listed on the stock exchange.

According to Nadeem, the goal of developing a REIT was to “(e)stablish a long term, transparent and sustainable model where real estate would be well governed and operated equivalent to any other listed organization. (This would) allow small investors to invest in the benefits of a high value real estate development in the form of units and get regular returns. (This would) create opportunities for developers to generate capital from real estate by listing into the REIT scheme without selling of individual shops or offices, which can result in management issues an floss of potential long term capital appreciation.”

Operational Performance

As the trust was listed in June of 2015, the company closed out its first year with the performance of six months. In the span of that period, the revenues registered were around Rs 19.3 crores and after taking into account other income and operating expenses, the net profit earned was Rs 17 crores which was around 88% of the gross rental income earned.

The biggest strength of the trust is the fact that it was operating at 95% occupancy for the period and that it saw minimal operating expenses which meant that most of the revenues were translated into net profits. The high level of occupancy means that the rental revenues are maximised which allow for net profits for the company to be high as well.

Outstanding performance of the company is worth nothing to investors if they are not able to see tangible returns to their investment.The biggest attraction for the investors was that the management decided to give out all the profits earned in the month of June 2015 out as dividend with the announcement that Rs 0.08 per unit was going to be paid out.

The investors were getting annualized return of around 8.73% on the strike price at which they had invested and the market was valuing a unit at Rs 11.06 at the close of the year. The investors had already seen some return in the form of cash dividends being given out. They also saw price appreciation in their investment as the net asset value per unit was Rs 10.20 at the year end while the share was trading at Rs 11.06 which was a premium of 8.4%.

The first proper year showing the performance of the company kicked off in 2016 when the company showed earnings per unit of Rs 7.98. This was down to the fact that the company saw its income jump from Rs 20 crores in 2015 to Rs 2.7 billion in 2016. After considering the operating expenses and other income, the profits stood at Rs 2.3 billion. In addition to that rental income, the company also booked an increase in its fair value of property which was valued at Rs 15.2 billion bringing profit after tax to Rs 17.7 billion from just Rs 17 crores a year ago. In terms of realized gain, the company earned Rs 1.04 per unit while Rs 6.94 were unrealized as they were linked to the property gains. Sticking to its dividend policy, the management gave out all distributable profit as dividend of Rs 1.04 per unit in 2016. The company saw the net asset value grow to Rs 18.11 primarily down to the increase in the fair value of its properties. The occupancy rate had also increased to around 98.4% from 95% in 2015.

2016 was an outlier as the company booked a large gain on its properties. From 2017 to 2024, the earnings per unit ranged between Rs 1.7 and Rs 4.39 with an average of Rs 3.35 for the period. Even during the pandemic of 2020, the company was able to see stable income and earnings. Due to the profitability, the NAV went from Rs 18.11 in 2016 to Rs 32.91 in 2024.

Another constant in this period was the fact that the management gave out most if not all of the distributable profit in the form of dividends. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the payout fell to a low of 96.7% which rebounded to 104.5% in 2020 before settling at 98.5% in 2024. As the earnings were increasing, this translated to a dividend per unit of Rs 1.15 in 2017 which ended at around Rs 2 in 2024.

What is evident by the operating performance of the company is that it is a company that is growing its profitability year on year and is able to distribute most of its earnings in the form of dividends. Due to the consistent performance of the company, investors are getting a considerable return on their investment which is improving every year. Another positive for the investors is that in face of inflation, their returns are increasing in value and their investment is protected from inflation eating into their profits and return.

A lookahead to 2025 year end

If 2024 was a good year, it seems like 2025 will still be an amazing year. In terms of the income, the trust was able to earn Rs 4.3 billion in income in the 9 months of 2025 which was Rs 3.8 billion in 2024 in the same period. Profit before change in investment property was pretty similar for the period. The biggest reason for the increase in earning per unit was that the company booked unrealized gain from property of Rs 4.5 billion which had only been Rs 2.9 billion last year. This meant that the earning per unit for the 9 months was Rs 3.64 in 2025 compared to Rs 2.83 in 2024. WIth the year closing out in June 2025, it can be expected that more unrealized gains will be recorded which can lead to a much higher earnings.

For the 9 months mentioned, the trust has already booked Rs 1.6 in distributable income which had been Rs 1.5 last year. Based on the track record, it can be expected that the dividend announced by the company will be around Rs 2 which will be equal to the dividend it gave out last year.

The stellar performance of the company is finally being noticed as the share price of the trust has gone from Rs 14 in April of 2024 to almost doubling at Rs 27 in a space of 14 months. To put this performance in context, the share price was stuck between Rs 10 and Rs 14 from 2015 to 2024. In 2024, the share price finally bucked the trend and crossed the threshold of Rs 14 to increase to Rs 27 by June 2025. Based on the performance of the trust, it can be expected that the share price can increase further going forward.

Even at these high levels, it seems like the market is still undervaluing the company. When the stock closed out its first year, the net asset value was Rs 10 while the market was pricing it at Rs 11. Since then, the company kept adding to its value as its net assets started to gain in value. At March end 2024, the net asset value per unit was Rs 34.45 while the market value stood at Rs 25. There seems to be an upside of 40% from where the stock stood at March end. With an expectation of dividend and profitability, it can be expected that there is still value attached that is not being appreciated by the market.

The performance of the REIT has been noticed by the management of Dolmen Group as well. Nadeem adds that the REIT model took time to be understood by the market but “now it has a stellar track record of dividends and capital gains. The performance and potential of the underlying assets especially Dolmen Mall Clifton and its tenants is very strong and we see the performance improving even further with the towers now operational and future hotel development coming soon.” He places a caveat by saying that neither of these projects would contribute into the REIT as these are excluded from that project.