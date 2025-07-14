Sign inSubscribe
Elon Musk says he does not support Tesla-xAI merger

The statement follows Musk’s comments a day earlier that Tesla shareholders may vote on whether the company should invest in xAI

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk said Monday he does not support a merger between Tesla and his artificial intelligence company xAI.

His comments came in response to a user post on X asking Tesla investors if they backed a merger of the two companies. Musk replied, “No.”

The statement followed Musk’s comments a day earlier that Tesla shareholders may vote on whether the company should invest in xAI. He had also said earlier that it would be positive if Tesla could make such an investment.

xAI owns the Grok chatbot, which competes with products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, in March in a $33 billion deal. At the time, the combined group was valued at $80 billion.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX had committed $2 billion to xAI as part of a $5 billion equity round.

