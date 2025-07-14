Sign inSubscribe
EU prioritises talks with U.S. to avoid 30% tariffs

European Trade Commissioner warns that a 30% tariff will severely damage supply chains and trade flows across the Atlantic

By Monitoring Desk

European Union ministers said on Monday they would focus on negotiations with the United States to prevent new tariffs that could disrupt trade between the two sides.

The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 30% tariff on most EU imports starting August 1.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said talks with U.S. officials were moving toward a positive result, but the new tariff threat had changed the situation. He warned that a 30% tariff would severely damage supply chains and trade flows across the Atlantic.

Sefcovic said the EU would keep working toward a solution but also prepare for any outcome, including possible countermeasures. The European Commission has proposed extending the suspension of its first round of tariffs on $24.5 billion worth of U.S. goods, which was set to expire Monday night.

A second package, targeting $78 billion in U.S. goods, could also move forward.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said it was too soon for countermeasures but urged readiness. French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said the EU should consider broader actions, including targeting U.S. services or using its “anti-coercion” tool that allows for retaliation against economic pressure from other countries.

