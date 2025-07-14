Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR introduces new property valuation requirement for income tax returns starting July 2025

FBR requires taxpayers to declare “Fair Market Value of Property” in new income tax returns; concerns raised over added complexity for real estate transactions

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new requirement in the proposed income tax return form for individuals, set to take effect from July 1, 2025. Taxpayers will be asked to declare the “Fair Market Value of Property” during the buying or selling of immovable properties.

Muhammad Ahsan Malik, a real estate expert, expressed concerns about the new provision, describing it as unnecessary. He noted that taxpayers are already required to declare the purchase value of properties in their income tax returns, and adding a new declaration for the fair market value could lead to confusion. He questioned the FBR’s lack of trust in taxpayers, pointing out that the declaration process already includes the property’s value.

Malik also criticized the treatment of fresh filers, particularly in relation to the taxation on property transactions. He stated that fresh filers should not be treated as late filers and face higher tax rates on the sale and purchase of immovable properties.

Additionally, Malik raised concerns about overseas Pakistanis, who have not received any tax relief in the 2025-26 budget. He pointed out that overseas Pakistanis still need to obtain approval from the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue to verify their non-resident status for tax purposes. Instead of providing relief, the government has added another layer of bureaucracy, requiring a certificate from the Commissioner.

Malik further alleged that obtaining the necessary certificate from the Commissioner Inland Revenue would be difficult for overseas Pakistanis without paying a bribe.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 14, 2025
Next article
Bitcoin hits all-time high of $120,000 as US regulatory discussions loom
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR to adjust input tax limits for taxpayers using automated system

Starting July 1, 2025, FBR to apply automated risk management system to modify input tax allowances; taxpayers can contest changes within 30 days

NHA denies irregularities in CAREC project, defends procurement process

FBR withholds ADRC case records, citing confidentiality

FBR to suspend registration of terminal operators failing to meet infrastructure standards

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.