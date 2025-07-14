Gwadar Port Authority offers concessional land rates for local investors

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch has called on local investors to establish industrial units in the Gwadar Free Zone, offering land at concessional rates. The initiative, aimed at boosting the region’s economic development, was announced during a meeting with members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Wednesday.

Baloch assured businessmen that the government would prioritize the allocation of plots to investors in the Free Zone. He also highlighted the incentives available for those investing in Gwadar, including a 23-year tax holiday, exemptions on customs duties, and the provision of modern infrastructure and international-standard amenities.

The meeting further focused on the ongoing development of Gwadar Port, particularly the expansion of the deep-sea terminal and enhancements to cargo handling facilities. GCCI business leaders emphasized the need for a simplified investment process and requested the government to extend the existing incentives package.

In addition to his remarks on investment opportunities, the GPA chairman reviewed the water supply infrastructure in Gwadar. Baloch inspected several pumping stations and water storage tanks to assess the transmission and availability of water. He also confirmed that the long-awaited desalination plant for the city would soon be operational, addressing critical water supply challenges in the region.

The developments are part of broader efforts to foster economic growth in Gwadar, an emerging hub for trade and industry in Pakistan.