Ideal Spinning Mills shuts its looms on cost crunch

Ideal Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: IDSM) has become the latest casualty of the sector‑wide squeeze on Pakistan’s once‑thriving textile industry, announcing the closure of its core spinning division and the planned sale of most of the segment’s plant and machinery. The dramatic retreat, disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, will leave the company relying on its weaving and socks businesses while it waits for market conditions to improve.

In a board meeting held on 11 July 2025, directors “approved the sale/disposal of the spinning segment’s major portion of plant and machinery,” according to the regulatory filing. Management cited “unfavourable market conditions” and “rising costs of operations” that have rendered the yarn‑manufacturing unit loss‑making for several quarters. Despite export rebates and an uptick in global cotton prices, local energy tariffs, high working‑capital costs, and subdued demand have combined to push the segment into negative gross margins. The board will now convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EoGM) to seek shareholder approval for the asset sale and to formalise the permanent shutdown of the spinning sheds.

The decision comes just weeks after industry associations sounded the alarm over new tax measures in the federal budget and warned that “continued inaction could disrupt exports and weaken exporters’ confidence.” The conditions they flagged – tight liquidity, energy rationing, and punitive withholding taxes – have crystallised at Ideal Spinning sooner than many expected.

Spinning is the upstream anchor of Pakistan’s US$25‑billion textile and clothing chain, converting raw cotton into yarn for downstream weaving, knitting, and garmenting units. But it is also the most energy‑intensive, making it acutely sensitive to electricity and gas tariffs, which have risen by more than 65% in rupee terms since January 2024. Meanwhile, elevated inflation has eroded domestic purchasing power, dampening demand for yarn among local fabric producers.

Export markets have offered little respite: slowing apparel orders from the United States and Europe have cascaded up the supply chain, depressing yarn prices. According to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), industry‑wide spindle utilisation fell below 60% in the March quarter, the lowest since the Covid‑19 lockdowns of 2020.

For Ideal Spinning, the shutdown is both a cost‑containment measure and a strategic pivot. Company insiders say the plant has been operating at barely half capacity for the past year, incurring losses that wiped out gains from the socks division – a unit that enjoys higher margins and a more diversified customer base.

With the spinning machinery idled and slated for auction, management expects to free up cash, cut electricity consumption by nearly 40%, and reduce the head‑count by about 350 workers. Severance packages are being negotiated with the Labour Department in Faisalabad. While the company has not disclosed a valuation for the assets, brokers estimate the sale could raise up to Rs1.2 billion, depending on international demand for second‑hand ring frames and carding machines.

Market reaction was swift: IDSM shares slid to their lower circuit at Rs28.01 early Friday trading before recovering partly to close down 3.8%. Investors fear the company could slip into a revenue trough in the short term, even as the shutdown staunches operating losses.

Founded in 1989, Ideal Spinning Mills was the flagship enterprise of the Faisalabad‑based Ideal Group. Over three and a half decades, it expanded from a modest 14,400‑spindle set‑up into a vertically integrated complex comprising spinning, weaving and socks facilities. At its peak, the spinning unit boasted 34,000 spindles producing combed and carded cotton yarn for both domestic and export customers.

Yet the path has rarely been smooth. The company weathered the post‑MFA (Multi‑Fibre Arrangement) slump in 2005, the chronic energy shortages of the early 2010s, and the rupee’s sharp depreciation in 2018. Each time, management diversified downstream – first into greige fabric, then into hosiery – and invested in ISO‑certified quality controls to keep Western buyers on its roster.

The most recent financial statements, for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, showed a Rs91 million net loss on revenue of Rs2.4 billion, with the spinning segment accounting for the bulk of the red ink. By contrast, the socks business, which exports to big‑box retailers in Europe, remained profitable, cushioning the blow.

The company’s notice states that spinning operations will be “discontinued” upon shareholder approval, after which the machinery will be dismantled and sold, either piecemeal or as a going‑concern package to domestic or regional buyers. Banking sources say several mills in Bangladesh and Vietnam have expressed preliminary interest.

Ideal will channel proceeds into three areas: (1) working‑capital relief for the weaving and socks divisions, (2) debt reduction – the company carried Rs2.7 billion in short‑term borrowings at end‑March – and (3) selective modernisation of its circular‑knitting machines to capture higher‑value export orders.

Ideal’s withdrawal underscores a broader structural shake‑out. Since January, at least six mid‑tier spinning mills – among them Kohinoor Spinning and Bannu Woollen – have either suspended operations or announced capacity cuts.

The government, for its part, has yet to respond. Textile lobbies are pressing for a regionally competitive energy tariff (RCET) and the reinstatement of previous zero‑rating regimes for export‑oriented units. Without such measures, they argue, the high‑cost spinning link could permanently migrate to countries with cheaper power and more stable fiscal regimes.

Whether Ideal Spinning’s decision proves prescient or premature will hinge on two variables: international cotton prices and domestic energy policy. If tariffs stabilise and yarn demand rebounds, the company could, in theory, re‑enter spinning by leasing modern, energy‑efficient frames rather than owning them outright. Management has kept that option open, noting that the board’s resolution refers only to the current plant and machinery, not the spinning business per se.

For now, however, Ideal is placing its bets on value‑added textiles – an ironic inversion of the traditional Pakistani narrative that begins with raw yarn and ends with finished garments. Investors nursing losses will hope the gamble pays off. For the thousands of workers whose livelihoods depend on the sector, Ideal’s closure is a sobering reminder that, in textiles as in fashion, what is in vogue today can unravel tomorrow.