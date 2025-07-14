Kohat Cement to enter the real estate development market

Kohat Cement Company Limited (PSX: KOHC) has announced that it will venture into Pakistan’s real estate sector by incorporating a wholly‑owned subsidiary dedicated to property development.

In a notice dispatched to shareholders and published by the Pakistan Stock Exchange on 11 July 2025, the Board of Directors confirmed that the new entity will “undertake real estate development and all allied works” with an initial paid‑up capital of Rs750 million. The company has not publicly stated what the subsidiary will focus on developing.

The disclosure marks the second time a major cement producer in Pakistan has formally carved out a separate platform for property development. Lucky Cement has been a highly successful real estate developer with its Lucky One Mall in Karachi and now Lucky Mall Lahore.

Kohat Cement’s entry into property development represents a classic case of downstream vertical integration. Cement is the single largest bulk input in most construction projects, accounting for roughly 20 percent of structural costs. By aligning its manufacturing operations directly with real estate development, Kohat can internalise its own demand, stabilise kiln utilisation rates, and hedge against cyclical slowdowns in the standalone cement market.

From a supply‑chain standpoint, the synergies are intuitive. A captive development arm guarantees a base‑load off‑take for the parent’s clinker, while the developer subsidiary secures consistent input at cost‑plus pricing.

There are, however, execution risks. Real estate is capital‑intensive, subject to lengthy approvals, and exposed to sharp swings in demand tied to interest‑rate movements and consumer confidence. While Pakistan’s urban housing deficit – estimated at 12 million units by the World Bank – creates a structural opportunity, project delays and liquidity mismatches have historically eroded returns for new entrants.

Pakistan’s cement manufacturers already enjoy some indirect exposure to property via bulk supply contracts. The dedicated subsidiary model raises the stakes: Kohat Cement will now carry land‑bank acquisition costs, development expenditures, and marketing risk on its own books. Governance specialists will be watching related‑party transactions, particularly the transfer‑pricing mechanism for cement supplied to the subsidiary, to ensure minority shareholder protections remain intact.

Founded in 1980 under the auspices of the State Cement Corporation, Kohat Cement was privatised in 1992 and subsequently acquired by the Saifullah family, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most prominent industrial groups. The company operates an integrated plant located 70 kilometres south‑west of Peshawar, strategically positioned to serve both the northern and central regions of Pakistan as well as export markets in Afghanistan.

Starting with a single 500‑tonne‑per‑day wet‑process line, Kohat Cement has undergone four major expansion phases. The most recent, commissioned in 2023, added a 7,800‑tonne‑per‑day dry‑process kiln equipped with waste‑heat recovery. Total installed clinker capacity now stands at 6.2 million tonnes per annum, placing KOHC among the country’s top five producers.

The company’s product portfolio includes Ordinary Portland Cement, Sulphate‑Resistant Cement, and Low‑Alkali Portland Cement, catering to residential, infrastructure, and specialised oil‑well markets. A dedicated research division collaborates with universities to develop low‑carbon blended cements in line with global decarbonisation trends.

KOHC has also been a reliable dividend payer, distributing 40–60 percent of earnings in cash over the last five years.

Kohat Cement’s foray into property development embodies the broader diversification wave sweeping Pakistan’s industrial sector. If executed prudently, the strategy could unlock a virtuous cycle: integrated project pipelines ensuring steady cement demand, lower construction‑input costs enhancing project margins, and a new asset class augmenting earnings visibility. Conversely, missteps in land acquisition, regulatory approvals, or project delivery could expose the group to unfamiliar hazards and dilute its historically stable returns.

For now, investors appear encouraged by the board’s methodical approach – ring‑fencing the new business in a separate corporate vehicle, maintaining a debt‑light capital structure, and leveraging existing cash reserves.