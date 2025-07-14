Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Korean airlines told to inspect Boeing fuel switch locks after Air India crash

South Korea’s transport ministry says the inspections will follow the 2018 recommendation of Federal Aviation Administration

By Monitoring Desk

South Korea plans to require all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect fuel switches linked to last month’s deadly Air India crash.

The move follows the release of a preliminary report that noted fuel switch locks may have played a role in the incident.

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 that went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. Investigators said the engine fuel cutoff switches flipped from “run” to “cutoff” almost at the same time, but did not explain how this occurred during flight.

A 2018 advisory from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had recommended operators of certain Boeing models, including the 787, to inspect the locking function of the fuel cutoff switches to prevent accidental movement. However, the advisory was not a formal requirement.

South Korea’s transport ministry said the inspections would follow the FAA’s 2018 recommendation but did not specify when the checks would take place.

According to the preliminary report, Air India had not performed the FAA-recommended inspections, since the advisory was not mandatory. Maintenance records showed that the aircraft’s throttle control module, which contains the fuel switches, was replaced in 2019 and again in 2023.

In an internal memo on Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the investigation remains ongoing and cautioned against drawing early conclusions. He added that the preliminary report provided some clarity but also raised new questions.

Previous article
Air India CEO says investigation into Ahmedabad crash not complete
Next article
Biannual SOE review paints grim fiscal picture as PIA, NHA, and power sector bleed billions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.