Legal battle casts shadow on cement recovery

A legal battle that began nearly a year ago between the Punjab Government and the province’s cement manufacturers has reached its final stage: wait and watch.

The dispute began when the Punjab Government decided it was going to peg the rate of royalties paid by cement manufacturers to the provincial government at 6% of ex-factory price net of sales tax and excise duty. You see when cement manufacturers extract raw materials, they also have byproducts such as limestone. These products are sold on the market, and the provincial government takes a cut.

This year has proven to be a tough one for the cement industry. Cost for manufacturers has increased because governments in both KP and Punjab have decided to raise their royalty rates on these byproducts. KP, for example, raised their royalty from Rs 250 per tonne to Rs 350 per tonne. While this is a big jump, the Punjab government’s new formula would mean that the royalty would be somewhere between Rs 1000-1500 per tonne.

It is a story this publication has covered earlier as well. While the details of the legal battle and its impact on different cement manufacturers is important, and we will get into what has happened since our last article, it is worth looking at the larger context surrounding the cement industry and the impact of the ongoing legal battle on its shaky recovery.

Export oriented

The cement industry in Pakistan has faced a tough road over the past few years, with demand stagnating and domestic sales on a downward trend. The fall in demand was a natural consequence of the high inflation Pakistan saw from 2021-203. Rising costs don’t exactly foster the kind of confidence in investors to build high rises, and people generally tend to build fewer houses when their purchasing power is evaporating into thin hair.

The industry, however, has managed to stay afloat by focusing on growing their exports. As pointed out in a recent report, a combination of strong pricing power and a disciplined approach to cost has helped them in looking outwards for their sales. Just look at the sector’s performance in 2025. Cement sales grew overall by 2% compared to last year. On the surface this seems miniscule, but look deeper and you will see there was actually a decrease in domestic sales. It is a decrease that has been seen every year for the past few years. But the overall growth in sales clocked in at 2% because exports surged by 30%, making up 20% of all total sales. This is a big shift considering exports were a relatively small part of the overall sales just a few years ago. In 2022, exports made up only 10% of the sales. By 2024 they had increased to 16%. In the face of weak domestic demand, cement manufacturers found alternative markets abroad, which has proven to be a smart move. It’s an approach that has helped them weather the storm as local demand dwindles.

As a result, cement companies managed to maintain profitability by raising prices, even as domestic sales faltered. The past five years tell a story of rising prices and falling sales. Since 2021, cement prices have more than doubled.

A recoveryٓ on the cards?

There is clearly reason for cautious optimism within the cement industry. Domestic demand might have been weak in the past few years, but it could see a revival as economic indicators improve. Even if that does not happen, there is no reason why exports would fall from where they have been recently. The growing international market for Pakistani cement could continue to provide a steady source of revenue, even if domestic sales remain sluggish. With coal prices under control, cement manufacturers are in a better position to manage costs and reduce risks.

The next few years will be pivotal. The cement industry has shown remarkable adaptability in the face of adversity, but its future hinges on the broader economic recovery and the success of government policies aimed at reviving construction and real estate. For now, though, the industry is taking a wait-and-see approach.

The hanging sword

Of course, there is a larger issue that might shake up the industry from the inside. Pakistan’s 79-million-tonne cement industry is geographically split into two informal trading blocs. The northern bloc – encompassing Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – competes fiercely for the populous central and up-country markets of Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad–Rawalpindi and Peshawar. The southern bloc, anchored in Karachi and adjoining Thatta district, largely serves Sindh and Balochistan and exports through the ports.

Historically, freight economics already gave Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa mills a freight advantage into the upper-Punjab districts adjoining their plants, while Punjab mills enjoyed scale economies in the densely populated central zone. The royalty ruling adds a second wedge: a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa producer trucking clinker 150–200 km into Punjab can now undercut a local rival by Rs25–30 per bag and still pocket superior margins. Analysts fear this could ignite a fresh round of price competition just when the industry is digesting its largest capacity expansion cycle in a decade.

When the Punjab Government first went to the Lahore High Court, they were granted a stay order which kept them in business for the time being. When the court ruled against them a few weeks ago, there was a bit of a scare. Many of the companies in Punjab had submitted bonds as surety in exchange for the stay order and the Minerals Department could now cash those in. That is why, even though there were concerns the Supreme Court would be uninterested in getting too involved in provincial matters, they had no choice but to go to the superior court.

The SC granted them another two week stay order, but those two weeks expired a few days ago. For now, there seems to be a lull with no clarity over what will happen next. What we do know is that if a ruling comes immediately against the Punjab manufacturers, there will be an immediate impact. Just look at what happened when the Punjab Government first reevaluated their royalty formula. In 2024, amid looming fear of a further hike in the price of cement after an increase in royalty rates on raw materials by the Punjab government, domestic sales shrank by 11.41% to 2.463 million tonnes in July from 2.78m tonnes in the same month in 2023.

Some industry stakeholders have warned that if the royalty remains tied to cement prices, margins for Punjab-based plants could come under acute pressure. The fear is that even one aggressive move from a lower-cost Khyber Pakhtunkhwa producer could erode profitability for its rivals by several hundred basis points in a single quarter.

The legal battle has now shifted to the Supreme Court, which may ultimately determine whether the Punjab government’s royalty formula constitutes a sales tax—potentially encroaching on federal jurisdiction—or remains a valid provincial levy under the Mines Act. For now, the status quo remains the new SC granted stay order. This has swiftly neutralised the problem for the time being. As the next hearing looms, manufacturers and investors alike await clarity on whether the current two-speed pricing environment in Pakistan’s northern cement market will be institutionalised or neutralised.