Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Malaysia imposes trade permit rule on U.S.-made AI chip exports

Ministry saiysthe measure is meant to close regulatory gaps while officials review whether to add U.S.-made AI chips to the list

By Monitoring Desk

Malaysia will now require companies and individuals to obtain a trade permit before exporting, transshipping, or transiting high-performance artificial intelligence chips of U.S. origin, the trade ministry said on Monday.

The new rule takes effect immediately. Affected parties must notify authorities at least 30 days in advance if they plan to move any item not already listed on Malaysia’s strategic items list.

The ministry said the measure is meant to close regulatory gaps while officials review whether to add U.S.-made AI chips to the list.

Malaysia said it will take legal action against any person or company found trying to bypass export controls or involved in illegal trade.

The country has been working to tighten rules on semiconductors amid pressure from the United States to prevent advanced chips from reaching China.

Earlier this year, Malaysia began investigating whether local laws were broken in the shipment of servers tied to a fraud case in Singapore. The servers may have contained advanced chips subject to U.S. export restrictions.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways to launch new digitally equipped business train between Karachi and Lahore
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.