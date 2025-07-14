Pakistan Railways to launch new digitally equipped business train between Karachi and Lahore

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Railways is set to launch a new state-of-the-art business train service between Karachi and Lahore later this week, aiming to provide a significantly enhanced travel experience for passengers along the country’s busiest rail corridor.

According to a report by state-run broadcaster PTV, the modern train will comprise 28 fully digital coaches, outfitted with upgraded passenger facilities and aimed at both business and leisure travellers. Among the key features of the new service are complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the journey and an international-standard dining car offering premium food options.

The service is part of a broader modernisation initiative undertaken by Pakistan Railways to upgrade its passenger fleet and improve service quality on long-distance routes.

The new business train is expected to commence operations this week, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif scheduled to formally inaugurate the service in Lahore on July 19, PTV reported. The launch is being touted as a milestone in Pakistan Railways’ efforts to revamp its operations and attract a wider customer base through modern, tech-enabled amenities.

With the addition of this premium train service, Pakistan Railways is hoping to cater to the growing demand for faster, safer, and more comfortable travel between Karachi and Lahore—two of the country’s largest urban centres.

The move comes amid ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Railways to increase ridership and revenue while addressing infrastructure gaps in the national rail network.