PM Shehbaz orders Urdu launch for digital invoicing, urges inclusive tax reforms

ISLAMABAD— Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure that its upcoming digital invoicing system is launched in Urdu, underscoring the need for inclusivity and accessibility in tax reforms.

Chairing a weekly review meeting in Islamabad on the FBR’s digitisation drive, artificial intelligence integration, and broader tax system reforms, the prime minister emphasised that technological upgrades must benefit the common citizen. The meeting was attended by senior government and FBR officials and included briefings on digital invoicing, electronic freight documentation (e-Bilty), simplified return forms, AI-based assessment systems, and the establishment of a central Command and Control Center.

“Tax reforms must focus on easing the burden for the common man,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement following the meeting. The PM welcomed the rollout of simplified tax return forms in Urdu and instructed the FBR to set up a dedicated helpline to guide citizens in filing their returns under the new system.

Officials informed the meeting that the new digital return forms—connected to a centralised database—have been designed for greater ease of use, particularly for the salaried class. Returns for salaried individuals will go live from July 15, while all other taxpayers will have access to the system starting July 30. Urdu-language versions for salaried individuals will be available by the end of this month.

The prime minister also ordered a nationwide awareness campaign to educate taxpayers on how to use the new system and encouraged third-party validation of all FBR reform efforts to ensure transparency and public confidence.

The reforms are part of the government’s broader agenda to digitise the tax system, curb under-invoicing, enhance revenue collection, and reduce opportunities for tax evasion. A crackdown on tax evasion and under-invoicing was also ordered earlier this month.

The PM reiterated his administration’s commitment to people-friendly reforms, calling for digital tools and AI-based systems to be designed with accessibility in mind and stressing the importance of reducing bureaucratic hurdles for ordinary taxpayers.