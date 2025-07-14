Power sector circular debt has reached its Rubicon

Just months ago, Pakistan’s government was celebrating what appeared to be a breakthrough in the country’s intractable circular debt crisis. The fanfare reached its peak in March when a special government taskforce announced it had secured Rs1.275 trillion in below-market financing from commercial banks, a deal that promised to finally untangle the web of unpaid dues choking the power sector. The cabinet followed up by approving the financing arrangement to clear outstanding payments across the entire power sector supply chain.

But the celebrations have given way to an uncomfortable silence. News reports now suggest the much-vaunted solution is hitting unexpected snags, with some Independent Power Producers (IPPs) refusing to accept the discounted payments that were central to the government’s strategy. The roadblocks underscore a troubling reality: Pakistan’s circular debt problem has proven remarkably resilient to previous reform attempts.

As the latest effort to resolve the crisis appears to hit a roadblock, it’s worth examining how Pakistan’s power sector became trapped in this cycle of unpaid dues, why past solutions have failed, and whether the current approach can succeed where others have not.

Making of the crisis

Pakistan’s power sector struggles with a persistent circular debt problem rooted in a complex web of unpaid obligations that has grown increasingly intricate over the years. At its core lies the unfunded outstanding liability of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric (KE) to the Central Power Purchasing Authority-Guarantee (CPPA-G), a situation that has become more precarious with each passing year.

When DISCOs fail to clear their dues to CPPA-G, it creates a cash shortfall, prompting Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) to borrow funds to cover CPPA-G’s liabilities. This cycle of delayed payments represents the accumulated circular debt in the country.

Source: Asian Development Bank

The growth of this circular debt can be attributed to five fundamental factors that have created a perfect storm in Pakistan’s power sector. High power generation costs have severely undermined DISCOs’ ability to effectively collect revenues and manage their operations, creating a persistent gap between costs and collections.

Compounding this problem are the chronic issues and delays in tariff determination, which have left the sector struggling to maintain financial equilibrium. The situation is further exacerbated by high transmission and distribution losses, coupled with poor revenue collection by the DISCOs, which have steadily widened the funding gap beyond sustainable levels.

The government’s partial and often delayed payment of tariff differential subsidies has added another layer of complexity to the sector’s financial woes, while high borrowing costs for PHPL and expensive late-payment penalties on CPPA-G’s payables have created an additional burden that seems almost impossible to overcome.

In Pakistan’s power market, consumer-end tariffs are deliberately set below actual electricity supply costs, with government subsidies attempting to bridge the gap. However, as costs persistently exceed revenues, the sector’s financial deficits have averaged an alarming 2.8% of GDP during FY14–FY24.

By June 2024, the total circular debt reached Rs2.4 trillion, equivalent to 2.3% of GDP, representing an almost 50% growth from FY19. This rapid acceleration in debt accumulation began in earnest in 2018 with the signing of “take-or-pay” contracts for imported coal and gas power plants, a decision that increased capacity payments by 50% and exposed the country to the volatile whims of international fuel prices, a vulnerability that became painfully apparent during the global energy crisis of 2022.

The implications of these structural energy sector problems extend far beyond the power industry itself, creating a complex web of challenges that affect Pakistan’s entire economic landscape.

The macro and micro fallout

At the macroeconomic level, the impact is particularly severe in three critical areas. First, the combination of unreliable energy supply and soaring costs has dealt a significant blow to industrial operations and export competitiveness. Consumer tariffs have increased more than sevenfold between 2007 and 2024, with additional surcharges for PHPL liabilities and late payment penalties adding to the burden. This situation has become even more challenging under IMF conditions that require increased consumer tariffs to curb circular debt accumulation, creating an almost impossible balance between fiscal sustainability and consumer affordability.

The second major macroeconomic impact stems from the power sector’s massive drain on fiscal resources, which has effectively diverted crucial funds from vital development projects. Power sector subsidies have dominated government subsidy outlays, averaging over 80% during FY13-FY24.

This concentration of subsidies in a single sector has severely limited the government’s ability to invest in other critical areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, creating a development deficit that could take generations to overcome. The government’s guarantee exposure presents an equally concerning picture, with the power sector accounting for 70% of the total Rs3.45 trillion guarantee stock as of March 2025, where PHPL alone represents one-fifth of the total guarantees.

At the microeconomic level, the repercussions ripple through the financial sector and corporate landscape with far-reaching consequences. Banks’ high exposure to energy sector loans, has effectively crowded out private sector borrowing for productive activities, stifling economic growth and innovation. Further, the quantum of government guarantees extended to the power sector means that priority sectors like SMEs and agriculture remain deprived of the necessary guarantee cover, which could have been a possible growth catalyst for these sectors.

The accumulation of circular debt particularly strains energy supply chain companies’ financial health, many of which are listed on the stock exchange and have retail investors, affecting their operational efficiency and investment capacity. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) serves as a prime example of this predicament, carrying power sector receivables of billions and relying on costly bridge financing to maintain operations. This situation has created a cascade of financial inefficiencies, as companies throughout the supply chain face working capital constraints and increased financing costs.

The circular debt problem has also created significant challenges in financial reporting, forcing regulators to find creative solutions to manage the situation. Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has deferred the applicability of the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9 until December 31, 2025, for financial assets directly / ultimately due to the government of Pakistan, in response to the outstanding circular debt.

The government’s plan

The government’s roadmap to resolve this long-standing issue encompasses multiple fronts: terminating IPP contracts, renegotiating terms with renewable projects and other independent power producers, securing waivers from state-owned generation companies (GENCOs), eliminating Late Payment Interest (LPI) surcharges, and injecting fiscal resources.

At the heart of this strategy lies the recently secured bank financing, a Rs1.275 trillion arrangement that promises to fundamentally reshape the sector’s cost structure. The new financing will replace expensive PHPL borrowing at KIBOR+2% and IPP payables carrying markup rates as high as KIBOR+4% with significantly cheaper debt at KIBOR-0.9%. This refinancing alone is projected to generate annual savings of Rs200 billion.

The disbursement plan allocates Rs683 billion toward retiring PHPL liabilities, Rs280 billion for nuclear plants, and Rs220 billion for RLNG-based IPPs. The remaining Rs720 billion gap will be addressed through renegotiated IPP terms and waivers granted to state-owned hydel plants.

To fund this restructuring, the government has introduced a surcharge of Rs3.23 per kilowatt-hour, an iteration of the previous levy that covered only interest costs, as this new charge will service both principal and interest repayments. The plan also incorporates a fiscal allocation of Rs250 billion earmarked in the FY26 budget to support the restructuring process.

Based on country’s projected electricity sales, the Rs3.23 per unit surcharge is projected to generate approximately Rs342.8 billion annually. After covering the new arrangement’s annual financing costs of Rs138.75 billion, this leaves Rs204.1 billion available for principal repayment. If this surplus is consistently applied to debt reduction, the government could potentially clear the entire obligation within six years, though the actual timeline will depend on prevailing KIBOR rates, which could either accelerate or delay the repayment process.

The financing consortium spans Pakistan’s banking sector, including major institutions such as Meezan Bank, Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Allied Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, and eleven other participating banks ranging from conventional lenders to Islamic banking institutions.

The urgency of this refinancing becomes apparent when considering that some of the PHPL debt dates back to 2012 and has already been rolled over four times and restructured multiple times.

However, a significant hurdle remains: securing agreement from all Independent Power Producers to waive late payment interest charges, including crucially important projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recent reports suggest the government has taken a firm stance, indicating that funds cannot be disbursed unless CPEC projects agree to discounts on their outstanding payments, a critical condition given that a substantial portion of the loan is earmarked for CPEC-related energy projects. However, these reports remain unverified by official sources.

Déjà vu

This is not the first time the government has turned to debt markets to tackle the circular debt crisis. The precedent was set in 2009 with the creation of PHPL, a Special Purpose Vehicle designed to park the government-owned power sector’s long-term debts. At that time, the circular debt burden stood at approximately Rs300 billion. To clear these accumulated dues, PHPL raised Rs85 billion through Term Finance Certificates (TFCs), distributing the funds among oil and gas public sector companies, Independent Power Producers, and banks to settle outstanding obligations to Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The arrangement also involved transferring existing loans totaling Rs141 billion, Rs80 billion from NTDC, Rs37 billion from WAPDA, and Rs24 billion from DISCOs, onto PHPL’s books.

The relief proved temporary. Just four years later, the circular debt had regenerated to such an extent that the government was forced to intervene again, this time clearing Rs480 billion in accumulated dues to power producing entities. This second bailout required tapping debt markets through Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), demonstrating that the structural issues driving circular debt formation remained unaddressed.

What follows?

Beyond debt clearance, Pakistan has launched comprehensive structural reforms targeting the root causes of circular debt accumulation. The strategy is grounded in the acknowledgement that sustainable resolution requires fundamental changes to how the power sector operates.

The privatization drive leads to this transformation. Six Distribution Companies (DISCOs) will be privatized, starting with IESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO by end-December 2025, while three others will receive private management concessions. Early results are promising: power sector losses dropped by Rs191.2 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, falling from Rs590.9 billion to Rs399.7 billion. Merit-based appointments to DISCO boards replaced political favoritism, boosting recovery rates from 92.4% to 96.6% and recovering Rs11 billion worth of stolen electricity.

Transmission reforms are equally critical. The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) will be split into three specialized entities: ISMO, EIDMC, and NGC, by end-December 2025 to improve efficiency and governance.

Market-based solutions are also in the works, with the Competitive Trading and Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) allowing bulk consumers to choose suppliers, starting with 800 MW capacity to drive down wholesale prices.

The government has also adopted a more disciplined approach to capacity expansion, refusing new additions without corresponding transmission infrastructure and full utilization of existing plants, a departure from past practices that fueled the crisis.

However, success depends on sustained political will to implement potentially unpopular reforms across multiple electoral cycles. The stakes are high: failure to permanently resolve circular debt risks not only the power sector’s viability but Pakistan’s broader economic stability.