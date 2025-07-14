Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX KSE-100 index surpasses 136,000 mark, setting new record

The benchmark index continues its upward momentum, driven by positive economic indicators and strong sectoral performance.

By News Desk
Pakistani stockbrokers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish streak on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching a new all-time high, crossing the 136,000 mark during the trading session. The index rose by 1,711.34 points, or 1.27%, reaching an intraday high of 136,140.87 before settling at 136,011.10 at 2:05 pm.

Investor sentiment remained positive throughout the session, with strong buying activity across key sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies (OMCs). Major index-heavy stocks, including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, MEBL, NBP, and UBL, all saw gains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the performance of the PSX, attributing it to the business community’s confidence in the government’s economic policies. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighted that positive economic indicators are a sign of the government’s effective economic direction.

Analysts believe that the ongoing rally is supported by improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including record remittances in the last fiscal year. “The result season has also kicked off, and that too needs to be closely monitored,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The previous week saw the PSX continue its positive momentum, with the KSE-100 Index closing at another all-time high of 134,299.77 points, up by 2,351 points or 1.8% on a week-on-week basis. This latest milestone adds to the market’s impressive run, which has been driven by sustained foreign inflows, robust institutional participation, and overall improvements in the country’s economic outlook.

Previous article
Thailand plans zero tariffs on additional U.S. imports, says Finance Minister
Next article
Pakistan Railways to launch new digitally equipped business train between Karachi and Lahore
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.