PSX KSE-100 index surpasses 136,000 mark, setting new record

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish streak on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching a new all-time high, crossing the 136,000 mark during the trading session. The index rose by 1,711.34 points, or 1.27%, reaching an intraday high of 136,140.87 before settling at 136,011.10 at 2:05 pm.

Investor sentiment remained positive throughout the session, with strong buying activity across key sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies (OMCs). Major index-heavy stocks, including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, MEBL, NBP, and UBL, all saw gains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the performance of the PSX, attributing it to the business community’s confidence in the government’s economic policies. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighted that positive economic indicators are a sign of the government’s effective economic direction.

Analysts believe that the ongoing rally is supported by improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including record remittances in the last fiscal year. “The result season has also kicked off, and that too needs to be closely monitored,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The previous week saw the PSX continue its positive momentum, with the KSE-100 Index closing at another all-time high of 134,299.77 points, up by 2,351 points or 1.8% on a week-on-week basis. This latest milestone adds to the market’s impressive run, which has been driven by sustained foreign inflows, robust institutional participation, and overall improvements in the country’s economic outlook.