Punjab continues to struggle against plastic

It is truly mind boggling when you think about just how much of our world is made out of plastic. Take a look around wherever you are reading this, something or the other is definitely plastic. Whether it is the cup you are drinking from, the toilet seat you are sitting on, the case protecting your phone (because print is dead and you are most probably reading a digital copy) or just the bottles that contain your shampoo or soft drink or God knows what else.

And to think, if someone from early in the last century were to show up, they would not recognise so much of what we have surrounding us. Plastic was first discovered in some capacity in the 17th century, and again made appearances during the industrial age. But it was only after the First World War that improvements in chemical technology led to an explosion in new forms of plastics, with mass production beginning in the 1940s and 1950s. In 2018, the world celebrated the centenary of the end of the Great War, and in the 100 years since, plastic has taken over and may be brimming to destroy us.

Let us not kid ourselves. This is a global problem, and one that is pervasive in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), there are nearly 8,000 industries and units that make products related to plastic.The largest among this group of manufacturers are those that produce polyethylene bags. In the past five years, these manufacturers have been the object of the Government of Punjab’s attempts to deal with plastic waste and pollution. The only problem is that the government’s strategies have been all over the place, and implementation, as always, has remained a key struggle.

Sizing up the industry

We don’t really know exactly how big the plastic industry is in Pakistan. In fact, we cannot even make a very good guess since a big part of the entire industry is dependent on small scale units that operate in cash and are rarely regulated. What we do know is that it is big. In fact, according to officials of the PPMA, even the smallest units manufacturing plastics have 20-25 employees. The larger ones have a work force in the hundreds.

The PPMA’s estimates hold that there are 63,000 shopkeepers selling shopping bags in bulk across Pakistan. Meanwhile, the amount of people working in factories and industries is estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Around 3 lakh families work in this industry.

The PPMA has also claimed (with the flimsiest of evidence that relies on the ignorance of their audience) that the plastic industry is one of the five largest industries in Pakistan. By what measure, we are not told. This is an industry that gives billions of rupees in taxes to the national exchequer every year, presumably in the form of taxes, though given the fact that a significant proportion of them are small, informal sector producers, that stretches credulity. The industry’s lobby believes that the government collects an estimated Rs60 billion because of imports by the plastic industry, while more than Rs70 billion are collected in other forms of taxation.

In Lahore’s Shah Alam Market, Muhammad Arsalan Sheikh is a major plastic grain trader. According to him, people from all over Pakistan involved in the plastic industry have invested Rs150 billion in the form of machinery, market, and buildings. The plastic grain used to produce these products is imported from Dubai, Iran, KSA and other countries that are oil producers since plastic grain is a byproduct that can be developed from the petroleum trade.

Over time as the plastic industry has grown, the environmental consequences of continuing to use plastic have been devastating and may soon overwhelm natural resources. Environmental, ecological and infrastructural damages are rife because of them, and it is estimated that nearly 70% of produced bags are currently lying around in the form of garbage, of which a lot if burnt, causing serious air pollution and the release of carcinogens and other harmful substances.

According to another study, these bags will account for 12 billion tons of non degradable waste that will be polluting the planet by 2050. The problem is bad enough that associations like the PPMA or the Plastic Bag Association (PBA) do admit it.

The ban and everything since

There are a few stages to how plastic has been treated by the government. The first significant move came in 2014. Plastic manufacturers everywhere have always known their product is difficult to deal with. But there are a few categories of plastic products to account for. Things like bottles, cups, containers are all products that can either be used again or are recyclable. They contain some weight as well, and the role of the kabariya has been to find the best recyclable plastics and either sell them back to large corporations that have environment focused buyback options or recycle them to companies that then use them to make different products. Plastic furniture, for example, is often made with recycled plastics. Those green benches and tables that seem to be in every school and park in Punjab? Made from old bottles you’ve squeezed your shampoo out of and all other manner of containers.

But perhaps the biggest problem area has been plastic shopping bags. Light weight, a menace to collect and recycle, and amounting to basically nothing in weight they are the worst of fast consumption. People use them and throw them at will and they don’t go anywhere for centuries.

The environmental concerns caused by shopping bags is an international phenomenon, which is why Oxo Biodegradable technology was introduced, the industry thought they had a saviour. Two or three other technologies had been introduced before this, but this proved to be the most successful and feasible one yet. With the help of this tech, the hundreds of years that plastic takes to degrade was brought down to a matter of a few months. This is why it is called controlled life plastic technology. The way it works is that it is also made in the shape of plastic grain, and during the process of making plastic, a specific amount of this material is added, which makes the plastic environmentally friendly.

The first interventions

In Pakistan, it was introduced on 1 April 2014, and other than Punjab and Islamabad, using this technology was made mandatory under law in the rest of the country. Meanwhile, this technique started being used in the preparation of plastic bags in Lahore and other cities of the Punjab. This was the first intervention in regulating plastics by the government. But the problem was once again the market, and how it responded.

In an earlier interview with Profit, the distributor of this technology in Pakistan, Amir Yusuf, said this innovation was a godsend in making plastic bags environmentally friendly. In Pakistan, large multinationals and exporters of plastic bags are using this technology, and hundreds of tons have already been made.

On the other hand, Khalid Zuberi – a plastic factory owner on Sheikhupura Road in Lahore – said that this technology is useful, but using it in plastic means a hike in price of plastic products. “Because of this, people look for cheap plastic instead of responsible plastic. Until legislation is made to make this kind of plastic mandatory, it simply is not competitive on the market. In the provinces where there is legislation, even fruit sellers use degradable bags” he said.

It was clear by now that the government was interested in this issue, particularly since they were often responsible for the cleanup strategy of the indiscriminate use of plastics.

Going for the bag

The next big move came in 2020. The government began by gradually phasing out plastic bags beginning from Islamabad. This ban was also placed in high-income neighbourhoods of Lahore, such as Model Town and Gulberg. The argument was that plastic shopping bags were causing environmental, ecological and infrastructural damage in the form of hurting animals and the sewage system. Naseemur Rehman, the director of the Punjab Environment Protection Department at the time, said that the greatest reason for environmental problems are small and low grade plastic bags.

“Not only are they very cheap, and thus used without thinking, but it also has no recycle value. You can collect them all day and they will not amount to more than 1KG in weight but it will cause great harm to the environment,” he told Profit. “The percentage of plastic in shopping bags being lessened decreases the environmental impact and this is the good practice as established globally.”

The PPMA bemoaned the loss of business as expected.

“This committee has given many suggestions to the government to tackle the problem together and responsibly. In a recent meeting with government stakeholders, it was also decided that plastic bags would be as thick as 45-50 micrometers, while their size would be 12×15 inches. We are doing this despite the fact that polyethene bags were used all over the world as an FDA approved product, including US, Europe, Canada have not banned plastic bags. In fact, they used similar suggestions to what we at the PBA are saying to the government.”

“Other than Kenya, no country has imposed an outright ban on shopping bags. This has caused a fall in revenue, unemployment and shutdown of industry in Kenya,” they say. “Because of their many jungles, they have been able to use paper bags. We hope that the government will listen to the concerns of the PBA.

The kill shot

In 2023, the government took its most aggressive stance yet against plastic pollution, implementing a sweeping ban on disposable plastic products across Punjab. This move, which struck at the heart of industries reliant on single-use plastics, particularly food and packaging sectors, came as a shock to many. The ban, encompassing items such as cups, spoons, food containers, straws, and even multi-layered packaging commonly used for chips and biscuits, sparked significant pushback from manufacturers and business owners.

Industry voices, particularly from the PPMA, lamented that this decision had been made without adequate consultation with stakeholders. They warned that the ban would endanger the livelihoods of thousands, with the potential for widespread economic fallout, including revenue loss and unemployment. Even more concerning was the potential domino effect it could trigger across related sectors, including beverages and confectionery, leaving them uncertain about their future.

Supporters of plastic use, including some prominent international voices from the UAE, China, and Saudi Arabia, defended the necessity of single-use plastics for hygiene and health reasons, especially in food handling. These countries, they argued, had not banned plastic and relied on it for its sanitary benefits. Despite this, Pakistan moved forward with its plan, citing environmental and infrastructural concerns.

In response to growing opposition, the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) doubled down on its commitment, classifying the production, use, and distribution of single-use plastics as a criminal act under the Environment Protection Act, with penalties reaching up to Rs 1 million. The move was further backed by the Punjab Governor, signaling a firm stance on environmental sustainability.

The ban covered 15 types of plastic products, a drastic step in the government’s broader effort to curb plastic pollution. As part of the ‘Beat the Plastic’ campaign, this initiative was designed to phase out the use of non-degradable plastics. A key part of this was the federal government’s directive to plastic manufacturers to cease the production of non-degradable plastics by August 1, 2023.

What happens next?

The incumbent government of Maryam Nawaz has introduced a new scheme at the beginning of this month Under the programme, residents can deposit empty plastic bottles into Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) and earn up to Rs1,000 in “Green Credit” per kilogram of plastic — roughly 20 one-and-a-half litre bottles.

The project, led by ISP Environmental Solutions with support from the Intratech Group and the World Bank, is part of Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Credit Program. The project aims to transform how urban waste is managed and perceived by offering financial incentives in exchange for used plastic.

Lahore produces about 500 tons of plastic waste daily, much of which pollutes waterways and landfills, according to Intratech Group Chairperson Gulfam Abid.

“These new Reverse Vending Machines will collect single-use plastic items, including bottles, cups and plates,” he explained. “The collected material will be repurposed into raw materials for footpaths, road repairs and environmentally sustainable bricks.”

This, of course, is only the latest step in trying to mitigate plastic waste. There have been some other intelligent solutions as well, such as what was done to Lahore’s garbage dump at Mehmood Booti. Just last month, the Punjab Government again vowed to make the province plastic free.

“The usage of eco-friendly cloth and paper bags is being promoted instead of plastic bags in the province. Plastic bags give a little convenience to the people in their daily lives, but they cause colossal destruction by remaining in the environment for centuries,” said Maryam Nawaz in June. She added that plastic bags could cause loss of soil fertility, clog drainage systems and exterminate aquatic life.

The usage of plastic can cause cancer and other fatal diseases as well, she said and added that, “A culture of implementing environmental laws is being strictly enforced in the markets and factories to eliminate the trend of usage of plastic bags across Punjab”.

The spirit of this environmentalism is well and good in statements. What is actually needed is cold hard steps. But according to a recent damning report, the bans we have described above have failed miserably in their purpose. More than 15,000 shopping bag manufacturing units, both large and small, are operating in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and D.G. Khan, with 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of plastic bags manufactured daily in the provincial capital. Documents further revealed that although Lahore alone generates 65,000 tonnes of waste daily, with 20% or 18,000 tonnes consisting of shopping bags, the government only has the capacity to collect 19,000 tonnes hence leading to pollution and disruption of the sanitation system.

All of these measures have been taken and have failed in their implementation across different governments. This one has made some tall claims, but so did the previous ones. In the midst of increasing criticism, this alone could be something Maryam Nawaz can turn to in her search for a legacy beyond marketing campaigns.