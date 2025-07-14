Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Thailand plans zero tariffs on additional U.S. imports, says Finance Minister

The United States remains Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for about 18% of outbound shipments in 2024

By Monitoring Desk

Thailand may expand zero-tariff access for more American products in an effort to avoid new U.S. tariffs on its exports, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said.

The United States is considering a 36% tariff on Thai goods, and Thailand is working to reach a deal before the August 1 deadline set by President Donald Trump.

The government has already pledged to remove import duties on 90% of American goods and lift certain non-tariff barriers. It has also offered to buy more U.S. agricultural and energy products to help narrow its trade surplus, which stood at US$46 billion last year.

Talks between the two countries include possible regulatory changes to allow U.S. imports of left-hand drive vehicles. Thailand may also remove duties on items already covered by free-trade agreements with other countries.

Thailand earlier cut tariffs on goods like longan and tilapia fish from other partners and may offer the same for U.S. products.

The United States remains Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for about 18% of outbound shipments in 2024.

The threat of new tariffs has caused Thai exports to the U.S. to rise by 15% in the first five months of 2025 as exporters try to ship goods before duties increase.

U.S. negotiators are also pushing for terms beyond trade, including political issues. Pichai warned that some of these demands could cause a backlash at home and said any deal must support Thailand’s long-term interests.

On local content rules, the minister said the impact would be limited because most Thai exports come from well-established industries.

The U.S. has already raised tariffs on some countries suspected of rerouting Chinese goods, including Vietnam.

If Thailand cannot reach an agreement, the country could lose up to 200 billion baht, or about US$6.14 billion, in export income this year. Growth could also drop by up to one percentage point.

Previous article
IHC suspends earlier ruling in TRG board dispute, grants interim relief amid legal battle
Next article
PSX KSE-100 index surpasses 136,000 mark, setting new record
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.