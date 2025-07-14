The joint family is here to stay

In the end, Humaira Asghar Ali got a family funeral and burial.

The story of a young professional woman, living alone in an apartment in Karachi, and found dead having passed away perhaps as much as nine months ago, has been shocking to just about everyone in Pakistan, prompting the question: how did nobody notice for nine months that she was no longer alive?

The estrangement from family is something that press accounts have dwelled upon substantially, but perhaps more shocking than that was something else implicit in this account: she must have been incredibly lonely for at least the last year of her life. Indeed, lonely to a degree that is exceedingly uncommon in Pakistan and would be uncommon even in much more individualistic societies in Europe and North America.

The account of her passing – and exceedingly delayed discovery of it – has prompted us to ask the question: does this incident mark the arrival of the global disease of loneliness in Pakistan? Or is it an isolated incident that is not representative of broader trends?

After all, this was the second such case that occurred in Karachi in just the past few weeks. In late June, the actress Ayesha Khan’s body was found several days after having passed away.

Based on Profit’s analysis of recent demographic trends, our answer for the moment appears to be: these are both isolated incidents. Among countries for which data is available, Pakistanis appear to be far less likely to live alone, and somewhat more surprisingly, the trend does not appear to have increased over the past three decades for which data is available.

In this story, we examine what solo living is, and how common it is around the world. We then dive into why it has failed to take off in Pakistan, with hypotheses for both the economic and non-economic reasons. Finally, we look at what the economic effects of joint family living has been for Pakistan.

The global rise of solo living

Living alone is hardly something that has been uncommon throughout history, but for most countries that consistently track the data over time, the trend is clear: more and more people live alone. Two reasons appear to explain why this is the case:

Societies that grow richer have more people who can afford more individual space, and hence the probability that a given individual will live alone rises. Poverty and individualism cannot coexist. Societies that are aging also see an increase in solo living: a person is most likely to live with other people in their youth (with their parents) and middle age (with their own children).

Global data makes this abundantly clear: there appears to be an approximately logarithmic relationship between a country’s per capita income and the proportion of households that consist of a single individual. The richer you get, the more people want their own space and can afford it, and hence more and more people choose to live alone.

The loneliest country appears to be Norway, where approximately 46% of all households consist of an individual. This does not mean that 46% of Norwegians live alone. By definition, the proportion of actual people who live alone is smaller, since the households with more people will account for a greater proportion of the overall population.

It is also evident in the data that countries see a higher incidence of solo living as they get richer. The United States, for instance, has seen its share of solo households double over the past 50 years, a period during which its per capita income also nearly doubled.

The differences in household structures can become even more stark if one examines the rural versus urban divide. The place with the highest number of solo households appears to be Stockholm in Sweden, where 60% of households consist of a single person living alone. The numbers for London are not much further behind. By comparison, even Manhattan in New York, widely popularized in American media as a place of libertine living, only has about 23% of its households consisting of individuals.

The impact of aging is quite stark as well. The country that tracks this most thoroughly is the United States, and what we see in US data is quite stark. Older Americans are much more likely to live alone than any other demographic group in that country, which means that as societies age, it may become more common for many people to end up alone as their spouse dies and their children move away from home.

The soul-crushing loneliness of old age is increasingly a topic of conversation among people in high income countries. Having a person come in and check on you to see if you are alive or have needs to be attended to is increasingly a standard part of the benefits package in US old-age health insurance plans called Medicare Advantage.

But take a closer look at the chart and one notices that Pakistan has among the lowest rates of solo households in the world. Indeed, Pakistan’s rate of solo households – which account for only about 1% of total households and just 0.2% of people – is an order of magnitude lower than many countries that are far poorer than us. This implies that it is not just economics that keeps Pakistanis from living alone.

Solo living – or lack thereof – in Pakistan

The total number of people in Pakistan who live alone is approximately 425,000 as of 2020, the latest year for which a Household Integrated Economic Survey was available to make the calculation. For that year, that represented less than 0.2% of all people in Pakistan.

In absolute terms, 425,000 is a lot of people. But relative to the overall population, it is tiny. What is interesting about this number is that it has stayed virtually the same over the past two decades. As of 1999, the proportion of the Pakistani population that lived alone was about 0.24% of people.

On the surface, the structure of the Pakistani household looks remarkably stable. In the 1998 census, the average household size was 6.8 people. By the 2023 census – a full 25 years later – it had dropped by just 7.4% to 6.3 people per household.

Compare this to India, where the average household size is 4.4 people as of 2021, almost two full people per household less than Pakistan. The proportion of Indian households that consist of a single individual was approximately 7.7% of households.

Granted, India is now richer on a per capita basis than Pakistan and has been for about two decades. But even countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda – all with lower per capita incomes than Pakistan – have more people living in solo households than us.

What accounts for the difference?

One possible explanation is that the per capita income is an insufficient amount of data to understand the full picture. It could be that real estate prices in Pakistan – relative to per capita incomes – are higher than they are in other countries, causing more people to stay in joint families rather than trying to move into separate homes.

While international comparisons on real estate prices are admittedly tough, the most readily available metrics from a variety of sources indicate that while property prices in Pakistan are high relative to incomes – the median home price is about 13.3 times the average household income in 2024, according to one measure – they are not that much higher than India, where the comparable number is 11.1 times the average household income.

High real estate prices, in other words, do not explain Pakistanis’ propensity for living in joint families. It is also not a disconnect between home prices and rental prices, because in fact, rents in Pakistan are very low relative to the price of the home that one may be renting.

At some level, it comes down to the fact that Pakistanis may simply prefer living in joint families in a way that other countries do not.

There is one other potential explanation: at least some Pakistanis do like living alone, but the ones most likely to live alone do not do so inside the country. They move out.

Data on emigrants from Pakistan does not describe their living situations, nor their household sizes, so we are reduced to looking at proxies. One such proxy where the data is rather stark is the population pyramid of the United Arab Emirates, host to one of the largest populations of expatriate Pakistanis in the world.

It is an astonishingly distorted pyramid where the number of men in their 20s through their 50s vastly outnumbers women. Literally two to three times as many men in some of those middle age cohorts as women indicates that the vast majority of these men are living in the UAE without their families. They may have roommates to help them defray the cost of rent. But in some ways, that is a form of solo living: away from family and social obligations.

Of course, a similar phenomenon does exist within the country as well, with many men moving to larger cities, especially Karachi, to earn a living while leaving their families behind. Yet the census data shows that this appears to be a relatively less common feature of domestic migration and it is becoming much more common for labourers to either migrate with family, or else have their family join them at their destination shortly after arriving.

The changing structure of the Pakistani household

This is not to say that the structure of Pakistani households is not changing at all. It is just changing much more slowly than other places around the world that might be comparable in some ways to our economy and culture. And, somewhat uniquely, it is not changing in a way that would accommodate more solo living.

Indeed, Humaira Asghar lived in perhaps one of the very few neighbourhoods in all of Pakistan that have a large enough share of solo households where her passing could have gone unnoticed for quite so long. The Ittehad Commercial part of DHA Karachi has a large concentration of very small apartments – more so than even other parts of DHA Karachi – which are preferred by the relatively small number of young professionals who move to Karachi from other parts of the country for work and do not live with their families.

Karachi has more apartments than the rest of the country combined, and apartments tend to be the favoured housing of solo households. But the vast majority of Karachi’s apartments house families.

But while solo households are not becoming any more common, what is perhaps becoming a little more common is the nuclear family. In 1999, the proportion of households that had 5 people or less was less than 16% of the total population, according to Profit’s analysis of data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. By 2021, that proportion had risen to 36.5% of the country’s population. (Not households, but total population).

Nearly two-thirds of the population still lives in households with 6 or more people, which implies that the vast majority of Pakistanis still live in joint families.

But the super-large joint family that was the norm one generation ago appears to largely be gone. In 1999, about 40% of Pakistanis lived in households with 10 people or more. In 2020, that number was down to just over 15% of Pakistanis. Households in Pakistan are now more alike than ever before because people are living in a narrower cluster of living arrangements.

The joint family labour cost subsidy may go away

Here is the underappreciated aspect of joint families: the norm of joint families serves as a labour cost subsidy to employers. Wages are set by both demand and supply, and while many factors go into each side of that equation, at least a portion of labour market supply is determined by the cost of living that the labour supplier wishes to cover.

If a large enough proportion of the population lives in joint families – as is currently still the case in Pakistan – then each individual’s requirement for income generation is lower than it would be if nuclear families were the norm. In other words, joint families allow for multiple earners in a single household while reducing average cost per individual consumer, and also the average income demanded by each individual earner.

Put another way: the average Pakistani employer can afford to pay low salaries to their employees because the majority of employees are in their 20s and live in the same house as their parents, and potentially other siblings who also have an income. They do not have to pay rent, and since there is at least one – and possibly more – other earners in the household, the amount they have to contribute is less than if they lived with a spouse and dependent children.

What happens, however, if the nuclear family becomes the norm? Two big things: employees would get much more picky about wages. Initially wages would not move as the historical norm continues, but each individual employee becomes much more sensitive to even the slightest wage increase available from job switching, which then forces employers to increase wages in order to reduce employee turnover.

Of course, wages cannot rise above the marginal productivity of labour, so there are limits to how much they could rise, which probably restricts the number of people who can move towards nuclear families. But the fact that the nuclear family is rising in frequency suggests that the marginal productivity of Pakistani labour is rising – even if it is not rising inside Pakistan. Presumably a substantial number of employed Pakistanis work outside the country.

Conclusion

The bottom line: the Pakistani joint family undergirds a lot of implicit costs in the country, and while it is changing somewhat, it is by no means going away. More re-assuring is the fact that while more space is being created for individualism, it is not yet veering into the extreme where loneliness starts to become the norm. Households are getting somewhat smaller, in part because of fewer children and in part because of greater household formation (more people able to move out of their family homes).

All of these are good things. The recent unfortunate news brings forward a stark reminder that not everyone is fortunate enough to live close to family and loved ones, but that happily, this is still the norm in Pakistan.

We still do not have much as a country. But we do have our families.