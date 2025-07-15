Cabinet committee approves key board appointments, procurement reforms and audit directives for SOEs

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday approved several key proposals, including the appointment of independent directors to major public sector boards, new procurement rules, and urgent action on delayed audits by state-run entities.

According to an official statement, the committee approved the appointment of independent directors to the boards of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), following recommendations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Six independent directors were approved for each board after a thorough shortlisting process. For PTVC, the appointees are Ishtiaq Baig, Yasir S. Qureshi, Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Tasneem Rehman, Leyla Zuberi, and Khalid Mehmood Khan. For the PBC Board, the selected directors include Sadia Khan, Jehangir Khan, Sadiqa Sultan, Nasira Azim Khan, Khan Bibi, and Nadeem Haider Kiyani.

The committee also cleared the constitution of the Board of Directors of Agro Food Processing Facilities, a proposal from the Ministry of Industries and Production. It approved four independent directors—Hasnain Nawaz Khan, Shahid Mehmood Sahu, Ahsan Mustafa Bajwa, and Ghulam Jaffar Junejo—alongside three ex-officio members. Hasnain Nawaz Khan was named Chairman of the Board.

The committee went on to review and approve, with recommended refinements, the Procurement Policy of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), presented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The PNSC was acknowledged as the first state-owned enterprise to develop a tailored procurement framework to meet operational requirements.

In another decision, the committee accepted the resignation of the Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC)—effective March 25, 2025—on personal grounds. The individual had been appointed by the federal cabinet in May 2024.

It also approved the appointment of new directors and members to the Board of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), based on a summary from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Furthermore, a proposal from the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) was endorsed to exempt SPD-affiliated entities from the consolidated reporting requirements of the Ministry of Finance. The committee granted them full exemption from the State-Owned Enterprises Act and Policy of 2023, recognizing the sensitive and security-driven nature of their work.

The CCoSOEs also expressed concern over the failure of several SOEs to complete their financial audits for multiple years. The committee directed the relevant entities to immediately begin the audit process. It also tasked the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) with reviewing these cases and submitting its recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, along with secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.