Fast Cables becomes first Pakistani vendor approved by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA

Pakistan’s one of biggest cable manufacturers, Fast Cables Limited has announced that it has been certified as an approved vendor by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the PSX.

TAQA is strategically operating at every stage of the global energy value chain. With a commanding presence in 11 countries across four continents, TAQA is a pivotal force driving the future of energy. The company delivers unparalleled energy infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and world-class operational expertise to high-impact, strategic projects worldwide, empowering sustainable growth and energy security on a global scale.

“This landmark achievement makes Fast Cables the first cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive the prestigious TAQA certification – an endorsement of the Company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and adherence to international standards,” the company said in its notice.

Fast Cables said that this certification marks a significant milestone for Fast Cables, reaffirming the reliability, performance, and global competitiveness of our products and processes.

As a certified vendor of TAQA, Fast Cables is now uniquely positioned to provide cutting-edge, high-performance cable solutions across TAQA’s extensive portfolio of regional and international energy projects.

This enables Fast Cables to support essential industrial applications with unparalleled reliability, innovation, and quality-driving operational excellence and advancing the energy sector’s most demanding infrastructure initiatives worldwide.

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company is a government controlled energy holding company of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. TAQA is one of Abu Dhabi’s flagship companies and as such has an important role to play in helping to deliver the economic strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Fast Cables Limited, formerly registered as a partnership named Fast Cables & Co. on September 02, 1998, later incorporated as a public limited company on December 29, 2008 under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017).

The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of all types of electric wires, cables and conductors.