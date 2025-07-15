Sign inSubscribe
FIA registers case against PARC officials for illegal appointments and misuse of authority

19 officers, including Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Ali, face charges of nepotism and corruption

By News Desk

The Islamabad FIA Anti-Corruption Circle has filed a case against 19 officers and staff members of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), including Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Ali, over illegal appointments, misuse of authority, and nepotism.

According to the media reports, the FIA arrested Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director Estate/Establishment Ikhlaq Malik, both of whom were presented in court and handed over to FIA on a three-day remand. Ongoing raids are in place to apprehend other individuals involved.

Reports emerged that PARC officers and staff, acting in collusion, conducted illegal recruitments without public advertisements, resulting in significant losses to the national treasury. 

Following these reports, FIA Islamabad Zone Director Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Anti-Corruption Cell Deputy Director Afzal Khan Niazi, and Assistant Director Nouman Khalil led an inquiry, which led to the registration of the case. 

As of now, two individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal appointments and misuse of power.

IMF raises concerns over Pakistan’s tax waiver on sugar imports
ADB urges Pakistan to rationalize digital infrastructure taxes to boost growth
News Desk
News Desk

