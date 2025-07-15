Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Meeting held regarding the ongoing and proposed projects of the Housing Department.

KP housing projects reviewed, focus on green spaces and sports facilities

By Aziz Buneri

Peshawar:Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali, has issued instructions to concerned authorities to ensure plantation and provision of sports facilities in housing schemes.

He issued this instruction during a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary for Housing MPA Ali Shah at his office in Civil Secretariat Peshawar yesterday. The meeting was also attended by Director General PHA, Deputy Director General PHA, Director Admin and other concerned officers. 

On this occasion, officials of the Provincial Housing Authority gave a detailed briefing on the department’s aims and objectives, staff, public facilities, and completed, ongoing, and proposed housing schemes.

The meeting was informed about the current status and ongoing measures in Jalozai Housing Scheme, Mega City Nowshehra, Dangram Housing Scheme Swat, Warsak One and Two Peshawar, Rehman Baba Complex, Ehsaas Apna Ghar Project, PHA Residencia Surizai Peshawar, Jurma Housing Scheme Kohat, Civil Quarter Peshawar, New Peshawar Valley, Bani Gul Township Bannu, High Rise Flat Hayatabad Peshawar and Malazai Housing Scheme and the details for public facilitations and the Dastak App. Parliamentary Secretary for Housing MPA Ali Shah appreciated the steps and efforts of the Housing Department.

He also thanked Special Assistant Dr. Amjad Ali said that they would work together for the betterment of the public interest and make the dream of the helpless and poor people of their own homes a reality.

 

Previous article
OGRA cuts RLNG prices for July 2025
Next article
CDA nets record Rs. 17.14 billion on day one of commercial plot auction in Islamabad
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.