OGRA cuts RLNG prices for July 2025

Minor relief for gas consumers as OGRA lowers RLNG prices for July

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of July 2025.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, OGRA has determined the RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective from July 1, 2025, following the federal government’s policy guidelines.

The revised RLNG price for SNGPL has been set at $10.8338 per MMBtu for transmission and $11.5787 per MMBtu for distribution, marking a decrease of 1.65% and 1.72%, respectively, compared to June 2025.

Similarly, for SSGCL, the RLNG price now stands at $9.4713 per MMBtu for transmission and $10.5737 per MMBtu for distribution. This reflects a reduction of 2.64% and 2.68%, respectively, from last month’s rates.

OGRA attributed the marginal decrease in RLNG prices to a slight drop in the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price of imported LNG.

It is pertinent to mention that the price cut is based on the weighted average cost of imported RLNG for the month and reflects fluctuations in global LNG markets. The revised rates are effective immediately and will apply to industrial, commercial, and domestic consumers connected to both SNGPL and SSGC networks. Moreover, the official notification for July 2025 RLNG prices is available on the OGRA website at www.ogra.org.pk.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

