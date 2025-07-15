Pakistan’s exports to North America rise 10.19% to $5.91bn, driven by textile shipments

Pakistan’s merchandise exports to North America grew by 10.19%, reaching $5.91 billion during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025 (11MFY25), up from $5.363 billion in the same period last year. This increase is largely attributed to higher textile and clothing shipments to the United States.

The majority of the growth was driven by the US market, which accounted for nearly 94% of total exports to North America, with the remainder directed primarily to Canada. Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) suggests that this export revival was partly due to a slowdown in textile shipments from competing countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Exports to the US increased by 11.06%, reaching $5.552 billion in 11MFY25, up from $4.999 billion in the same period last year. However, full-year data for FY24 shows a contraction of 8.26% in exports to the US, which dropped to $5.442 billion from $5.932 billion in FY23. In FY22, exports to the US had stood at $6.74 billion, before falling sharply by 23.28% in FY23.

Exports to Canada showed a slight decline of 1.68%, totaling $357.23 million in 11MFY25 compared to $363.34 million in the previous year. For FY24, exports to Canada decreased by 8.77%, reaching $389.16 million from $426.58 million in FY23.

On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases from North America increased by 25.8%, reaching $2.374 billion in 11MFY25, compared to $1.887 billion in the same period last year. The US accounted for the majority of these imports, providing goods worth $2.153 billion, reflecting a 23.8% increase from $1.739 billion in FY24.

Additionally, Pakistan’s exports to Latin America saw a significant increase of 23.82%, reaching $71.17 million in 11MFY25 compared to $57.47 million in the previous year. Full-year data for FY24 shows exports to Latin America rose by 46.59%, reaching $77.82 million from $53.09 million in FY23.