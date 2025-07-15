Sign inSubscribe
Tech

SpaceX to launch Starlink services in Vietnam this year

SpaceX is currently working with Vietnam's Ministry of Finance to meet the requirements for establishing a wholly-owned local unit

By Monitoring Desk

SpaceX is expected to launch its Starlink satellite internet services in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2025, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a government official.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long said the ministry plans to license the pilot services once SpaceX completes investment procedures and sets up a legal entity in Vietnam. He said the goal is to begin service deployment later this year.

According to the report, SpaceX is currently working with Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance to meet the requirements for establishing a wholly-owned local unit.

Vietnam’s government announced in March that it would allow SpaceX to operate its services on a trial basis with no foreign ownership limit. The trial period will continue through the end of 2030.

Previous article
U.S. launches national security probe into drone and polysilicon imports
Next article
India gets highest-priced Model Y among major markets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.