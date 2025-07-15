SpaceX to launch Starlink services in Vietnam this year

SpaceX is expected to launch its Starlink satellite internet services in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2025, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a government official.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long said the ministry plans to license the pilot services once SpaceX completes investment procedures and sets up a legal entity in Vietnam. He said the goal is to begin service deployment later this year.

According to the report, SpaceX is currently working with Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance to meet the requirements for establishing a wholly-owned local unit.

Vietnam’s government announced in March that it would allow SpaceX to operate its services on a trial basis with no foreign ownership limit. The trial period will continue through the end of 2030.