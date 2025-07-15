Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Trump to unveil $70 billion in AI and energy investments

The investments come from various industries that include new data centers and power grid upgrades and expansions

By Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial-intelligence and energy investments on Tuesday, according to a White House official and a person familiar with the initiatives.

Trump will reveal details of these new initiatives at an event near Pittsburgh, where he will be joined by Republican Senator David McCormick, who is hosting the first Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University.

McCormick’s office did not respond on Monday to requests for details of the announcements.

The investments come from various industries that include new data centers and power grid upgrades and expansions, according to the White House official.

Previous article
Global EV sales reach 1.8 million in June, up 24 percent from last year
Next article
U.S. launches national security probe into drone and polysilicon imports
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.