U.S. launches national security probe into drone and polysilicon imports

The U.S. Commerce Department has launched national security investigations into the import of drones, related components, and polysilicon, a material used in solar panels and semiconductors.

The probes, opened on July 1 under Section 232 of U.S. trade law, were announced publicly on Monday.

The investigations could lead to higher tariffs on imported drones and polysilicon products. China currently dominates U.S. commercial drone sales, with DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, accounting for more than half of the market.

The move follows other national security investigations under the Trump administration into sectors including aircraft, jet engines, truck parts, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Last month, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at growing the U.S. drone industry.

Concerns over Chinese drones have increased in recent years. In December, then-President Joe Biden signed legislation that could block DJI and Autel from introducing new models in the U.S. In January, the Commerce Department under Biden said it was considering restrictions or a ban on Chinese drones, citing security issues.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International said it supports the investigation, which will examine supply chain risks, foreign subsidies, and pricing practices. The group said U.S. drone makers have faced pressure from cheaper, foreign-subsidized products, affecting the growth of a domestic drone industry.