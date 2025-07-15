Zarea Limited expands globally with incorporation of a subsidiary in UAE

Zarea Limited, Pakistan’s B2B e-commerce marketplace, has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), named ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO, marking a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy.

Zarea shared this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX regulations.

The incorporation, approved by Zarea’s Board of Directors, aligns with the company’s long-term goals of expanding its international footprint and enhancing its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

Located in Dubai, the new subsidiary will serve as a regional headquarters, positioning Zarea to tap into international markets and accelerate its global operations. The move is part of Zarea’s broader strategy to promote export-led growth, digitize trade, and explore new markets worldwide.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy—expanding our global footprint, strengthening overseas operations, accelerating export-led growth, digitising trade, and unlocking new markets worldwide,” the company said in its notice.

The subsidiary, ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO, is 100% owned by Zarea Limited and is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth trajectory. The Board of Directors has expressed confidence that this strategic investment will generate lasting value for shareholders.

Zarea Limited has committed to keeping the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and shareholders informed of any further developments in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.