Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bahrain and U.S. companies sign $17 billion cooperation deals

The agreements aim to expand cooperation in sectors including aviation, technology, industry, and investment

By Monitoring Desk

Bahrain and U.S. companies have signed agreements worth about $17 billion to expand cooperation in sectors including aviation, technology, industry, and investment, Bahrain’s state news agency BNA said on Wednesday.

The deals were signed during Bahrain Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s visit to Washington. He said increased cooperation with the United States could help create new economic opportunities through joint investments.

Among the agreements, Cisco Systems will provide digital solutions for Bahrain’s government information and telecommunications infrastructure.

A separate plan was announced to build an 800-kilometre submarine cable linking Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq to global communications networks.

Bahrain private-sector firms and financial institutions also commit to invest $10.7 billion in the United States. In addition, sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat signs agreements with several U.S. companies to invest $2 billion in downstream aluminium projects aimed at creating jobs.

Bahrain and the United States signed a broader security and economic agreement in 2023. The Gulf state also hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

Previous article
Global aircraft deliveries threatened by tariff uncertainty
Next article
Nvidia will deliver more compliant chips to China, says CEO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Federal cabinet approves 15% increase in EOBI pensions, effective January 2025

The pension hike will benefit retirees, with a new committee formed to consider reforms in the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI)

National Savings announces winners of Rs750 prize bond draw

Nvidia will deliver more compliant chips to China, says CEO

Global aircraft deliveries threatened by tariff uncertainty

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.