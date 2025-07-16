KSE-100 gains over 400 points on Wednesday after previous session’s decline

After a volatile session on Tuesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a positive rebound on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 440.09 points, or 0.32%, to close at 136,379.96 points. The index traded in a range of 1,689.22 points, reaching an intraday high of 137,232.10 (+1,292.23) and a low of 135,542.88 (-396.99).

The day’s trading volume on the KSE-100 Index stood at 273.10 million shares. The market was driven by robust corporate earnings and steady foreign inflows, with Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Limited, pointing out that the 135K level serves as the first key support. He added that a breach of this level could lead the index toward 132K, where monetary easing could trigger renewed buying momentum.

Of the 100 index companies, 45 closed higher, 54 closed lower, and 1 remained unchanged. Notable gainers included PIBTL (+11%), PSEL (+10%), and GADT (+10%), while top losers were BNWM (-10%) and POML (-7.94%).

Sector-wise, the KSE-100 Index was primarily supported by the Fertilizer sector (+767.62pts), followed by Investment Banks, Miscellaneous, and Refinery sectors. On the downside, the Commercial Banks sector led the declines (-610.61pts), along with losses in Technology & Communication, Oil & Gas Exploration, and Automobile Assemblers.

In the broader market, the All-Share Index closed at 84,648.35 points, posting a modest gain of 47.97 points or 0.06%. Market volume for the session was recorded at 705.96 million shares, with a traded value of Rs32.19 billion, down from the previous session’s Rs38.61 billion. The market saw 357,899 trades across 482 companies, with 223 stocks closing up and 221 closing down.

Notably, the KSE-100 Index has gained 10,753 points, or 8.56%, during the current fiscal year, and 21,253 points, or 18.46%, so far in the calendar year.