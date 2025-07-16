National Savings announces winners of Rs750 prize bond draw

The National Savings Division held the balloting for the Rs750 prize bond on July 15, 2025 (Tuesday), in Rawalpindi.

The first prize, amounting to Rs1.5 million, was awarded to bond number 953346. The second prize of Rs500,000 was awarded to three winners with bond numbers 294897, 651248, and 965105.

The third prize, worth Rs9,300 each, will be distributed among 1,696 winners. The complete list of third prize winners will be made available soon on the official website of the Directorate of National Savings.

In a recent development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the withholding tax rates on prize bond earnings. According to the latest notification, filers will now face a 15% tax deduction, while non-filers will be subject to a 30% deduction on their winnings.

These changes are part of broader efforts to boost tax compliance and bring more citizens into the formal economy.

Prize bonds have remained a favored savings option for millions of Pakistanis, providing a secure and government-backed means of safeguarding funds.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the central bank since the 1960s, the scheme offers citizens a way to protect their savings from inflation and devaluation, while also providing the chance to win significant prizes.

Available in denominations from Rs100 to Rs40,000, prize bonds offer flexibility for investors based on their financial preferences and capacity.

The National Savings Division announced the schedule for the 2025 prize bond draws in January, including those for national and premium bonds.

The upcoming prize bond draws are scheduled as follows:

Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draws:

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Hyderabad

Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draws:

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Lahore

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draws:

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond Draws: