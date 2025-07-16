Nvidia will deliver more compliant chips to China, says CEO

Nvidia plans to increase supply of its H20 chip in China and introduce a new semiconductor for industrial use, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said at a supply chain event in Beijing.

The company resumed sales of the H20 chip after U.S. export restrictions were lifted. The chip, designed to comply with U.S. rules, is tailored for artificial intelligence models, including large language models. Huang said the chip’s memory bandwidth makes it suitable for new AI applications.

Nvidia must still send orders from Chinese customers to the U.S. government for approval. Huang told media at the event that many orders have already been submitted and that he expects license approvals to move quickly.

The company is also developing a new processor called RTX Pro GPU for the Chinese market. It will be used in robotics and smart manufacturing and will also comply with U.S. regulations.

Huang said China’s work in robotics and smart factories makes it an ideal market for RTX Pro. He also praised AI models from Chinese companies, including Deepseek, Alibaba and Tencent, calling them world class.

U.S. export controls on AI chips were imposed in April due to national security concerns, limiting Nvidia’s shipments to China. Huang has warned that Nvidia’s global leadership in AI could be at risk without access to the Chinese market.

ByteDance and Tencent are reported to be applying for H20 chip orders. ByteDance denied it, and Tencent has not commented.

Nvidia’s efforts come as it navigates tensions between the U.S. and China while maintaining sales in both countries.