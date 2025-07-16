Pakistan, Kenya aim to deepen agricultural and trade ties, says Rana Tanveer Hussain

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding agricultural cooperation with Kenya and enhancing bilateral collaboration across other sectors of the economy.

The minister held a meeting with Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Peter Mbogo Njiru, High Commissioner of Kenya to Pakistan, to explore opportunities for strengthening ties, particularly in agriculture and trade, according to a press release.

Hussain highlighted that current bilateral trade between the two countries stands at approximately USD 1 billion. Pakistan primarily exports rice, cotton, and seeds, while importing tea and other goods valued at around USD 350 million. Both sides acknowledged significant potential to further diversify and expand trade, especially in agri-based products.

The Kenyan High Commissioner expressed strong interest in institutional collaboration and confirmed his upcoming visit to the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to explore joint research and agricultural innovation opportunities.

The minister showcased PARC’s extensive network of 44 specialized research institutes nationwide and reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate in areas such as seed development, livestock, cotton production, and agri-mechanization.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural and trade cooperation is expected to be discussed and potentially finalized during the Pakistan-Kenya Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting scheduled in Islamabad from September 11 to 18, 2025.

“This meeting will serve as a key platform to institutionalize cooperation and finalize agreements aimed at expanding agricultural trade and knowledge exchange,” said Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The minister also welcomed Kenya’s growing interest in exporting products such as avocados, mangoes, flowers, and tea to Pakistan. He expressed particular enthusiasm for avocado imports, citing their quality and competitive pricing.

Reiterating Pakistan’s openness to diversifying its import basket from Kenya, the minister noted the complementary nature of both countries’ agricultural sectors.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the contributions of 2,000 to 3,000 Pakistanis living in Kenya, active in sectors including hospitality, banking, automobile trade, and development work through organizations like the Aga Khan Foundation. Rana Tanveer Hussain praised the diaspora’s valuable role and emphasized the importance of people-to-people linkages in strengthening bilateral ties.

It was also noted that Kenya maintains collaborative relationships with Pakistani institutions such as the National Agriculture Foundation and the National Textile University, Faisalabad. The minister stressed the importance of building on these partnerships to promote joint ventures, research collaborations, and technology transfer in textiles, leather, and agricultural processing.

The High Commissioner expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s long-standing support, especially in defense training, with many Kenyan Army and Navy officers having received instruction at institutions like the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul and the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

He also thanked Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain for attending Kenya’s Independence Day celebrations, calling it a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect.

Both sides acknowledged the deep-rooted diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Kenya, established in 1964, and agreed on the need to revitalize institutional and sectoral cooperation moving forward.