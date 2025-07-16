Petrol and diesel prices hiked again as global crude rally continues

In another round of fuel price adjustments, the federal government late Tuesday night raised prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), citing ongoing volatility in international crude markets.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, petrol will now cost Rs272.15 per litre, up Rs5.36 from the previous rate of Rs266.79. Diesel has seen a sharper rise of Rs11.37, taking the new price to Rs284.35 per litre, compared to the earlier Rs272.98.

The revised prices come into effect from July 16 and will remain in force for the next 15 days, impacting millions of motorists, freight operators, and public transport networks across Pakistan.

The Finance Division attributed the latest revision to sustained upward pressure in the global energy markets, where crude oil benchmarks have continued to climb. Officials said the changes reflect international price trends as well as fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, consistent with Pakistan’s fortnightly fuel pricing policy.

This marks the second fuel price hike in less than three weeks. On July 1, petrol and diesel prices were raised significantly — petrol by Rs8.36 and diesel by Rs10.39 per litre — amid market turbulence triggered by the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict. At the time, the government cited regional instability and international oil supply disruptions as key drivers behind the increase.

With Pakistan importing nearly 85% of its petroleum needs, the country remains highly vulnerable to external shocks in global energy markets, especially during geopolitical crises in the Middle East.

The latest hike is expected to place further pressure on transportation costs, inflation, and overall consumer spending, raising concerns among both businesses and households already coping with high living expenses.