PM directs investment in digital infrastructure for Daanish Schools and University

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasises modern classrooms and competitive salaries to improve education standards

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed substantial investments in digital infrastructure and modern classrooms for Daanish Schools and the upcoming Daanish University, in a bid to provide international-standard education in advanced disciplines. Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday regarding the progress of Daanish Schools across the country and the Daanish University project in Islamabad, the premier emphasized offering competitive salary packages to teachers and ensuring a merit-based recruitment process.

The PM urged authorities to expedite the construction of Daanish Schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, noting the expansion of the initiative, which began in Punjab, into a nationwide system. He highlighted that the program has enabled hundreds of underprivileged students to graduate and excel globally.

The meeting was informed that the Daanish School in Kuri, Islamabad, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with similar projects in Sultanabad, Ghanche, and Astore set for completion next year. Construction has also begun in Bagh and Bhimber (AJK), and approvals have been granted for new schools in Sharda, Neelum, Sibi, Musakhel, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Dera Bugti.

Regarding the Daanish University, the techno-feasibility study is expected to conclude by the end of July, with the procurement committee finalizing the selection of a master plan and design from 12 international firms. The university will offer world-class degree programs and facilities, with a focus on high-tech labs, smart classrooms, and digital tools, as directed by the Prime Minister. The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives from various provinces.

