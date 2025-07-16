Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP releases white paper on transitioning to Defined Contribution pension scheme

White paper outlines recommendations for shifting from a Defined Benefit model to a more sustainable Defined Contribution system

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a white paper following the National Workshop on Transitioning to a Defined Contribution (DC) Pension Scheme, held on June 17, 2025. The workshop, which included senior representatives from federal and provincial governments, as well as the insurance and pension fund industries, focused on transitioning from Pakistan’s current Defined Benefit (DB) pension model to the more sustainable DC pension system.

A Defined Contribution pension scheme is a retirement plan where the employee and employer make regular contributions to an individual account during the employee’s career. The eventual pension depends on the amount contributed and the performance of the invested funds. This is different from the Defined Benefit model, where the pension amount is predetermined based on factors like salary history and years of service, which can be costly and fiscally unsustainable for governments in the long run, as Pakistani exchequer has found out in the last decade.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) began implementing DC pension reforms in July 2022, enrolling all newly hired employees into the scheme with a contribution of 10% from employees and 12% from employers. Following KPK’s lead, the Punjab government also adopted similar reforms, and other provinces are in the process of establishing their own frameworks.

The SECP’s white paper consolidates key insights from the workshop, discusses progress made by provincial governments, and provides actionable recommendations to support the nationwide rollout of the DC system. These include finalising the pension scheme framework, ensuring tax consistency, amending labor laws, and increasing employee awareness about the changes.

The document serves as a reference for stakeholders working toward the long-term goal of equitable pension reform in Pakistan.

Previous article
KSE-100 gains over 400 points on Wednesday after previous session’s decline
Next article
Why did the Pakistani govt increase fuel prices, despite a drop in global oil price?
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.