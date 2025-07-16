UK lifts air safety restrictions on Pakistani carriers after improvements

In a significant step for Pakistan’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers following improvements in air safety measures. The move comes after years of engagement between the UK’s aviation authorities and Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure that safety standards are met.

The restrictions, which were imposed in 2021, had been triggered by concerns over the licensing and certification of pilots, particularly with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Following air safety improvements, the UK’s independent aviation safety process determined that Pakistan had made the necessary advancements to ensure safe air travel. The decision removes Pakistan and its carriers from the UK Air Safety List, signaling a positive shift in the country’s aviation standing.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, individual Pakistani airlines will still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK through the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The British High Commission released a statement acknowledging the collaborative efforts between aviation experts in both countries, stating that while flight resumption may take some time, the eventual ease in travel would benefit the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK, which is home to over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration between the two nations’ aviation bodies and noted that once logistics are in place, she looked forward to flying with a Pakistani carrier when visiting family. The resumption of flights is expected by the first quarter of 2025, pending final approvals and logistical arrangements.

The lifting of the ban is expected to have broader economic implications as well. The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion. The ability to resume flights between the two countries will facilitate smoother business and tourism exchanges, potentially boosting the trade relationship further.

This development marks a crucial milestone for the country’s aviation industry, which has faced scrutiny in recent years, and could offer new opportunities for both Pakistan’s airlines and the larger trade and tourism sectors.