Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

UK lifts air safety restrictions on Pakistani carriers after improvements

The UK’s Air Safety Committee removes restrictions on Pakistani carriers, allowing them to apply for permits to operate to the UK

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant step for Pakistan’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers following improvements in air safety measures. The move comes after years of engagement between the UK’s aviation authorities and Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure that safety standards are met.

The restrictions, which were imposed in 2021, had been triggered by concerns over the licensing and certification of pilots, particularly with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Following air safety improvements, the UK’s independent aviation safety process determined that Pakistan had made the necessary advancements to ensure safe air travel. The decision removes Pakistan and its carriers from the UK Air Safety List, signaling a positive shift in the country’s aviation standing.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, individual Pakistani airlines will still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK through the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The British High Commission released a statement acknowledging the collaborative efforts between aviation experts in both countries, stating that while flight resumption may take some time, the eventual ease in travel would benefit the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK, which is home to over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration between the two nations’ aviation bodies and noted that once logistics are in place, she looked forward to flying with a Pakistani carrier when visiting family. The resumption of flights is expected by the first quarter of 2025, pending final approvals and logistical arrangements.

The lifting of the ban is expected to have broader economic implications as well. The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion. The ability to resume flights between the two countries will facilitate smoother business and tourism exchanges, potentially boosting the trade relationship further.

This development marks a crucial milestone for the country’s aviation industry, which has faced scrutiny in recent years, and could offer new opportunities for both Pakistan’s airlines and the larger trade and tourism sectors.

Previous article
HUBCO announces $51 million support for Thar-based coal projects
Next article
KAPCO receives approval to sell gas turbines to Rizwan Steel for Rs800 million
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.