Austrian privacy group files privacy complaints against AliExpress, TikTok, WeChat

Austrian privacy group noyb filed complaints on Thursday against TikTok, AliExpress, and WeChat for not providing full user data access as required under European Union law.

The group said the three Chinese platforms make it difficult for users to access their personal information, despite EU regulations that guarantee this right.

Most tech companies offer tools that allow users to download their personal data, but noyb said the Chinese firms failed to comply. The complaints were submitted to data protection authorities in Ireland, France, and the Netherlands.

Noyb has previously filed cases against U.S. firms including Apple, Alphabet, and Meta. These actions have resulted in investigations and penalties totaling billions of dollars.

In January, noyb also filed complaints against six Chinese companies and called for a suspension of data transfers to China. The group has asked regulators to impose fines of up to 4% of the companies’ global revenue.