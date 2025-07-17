Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Coca-Cola confirms new products with real cane sugar coming soon in U.S.

Coca-Cola currently uses high-fructose corn syrup in most of its U.S. products, while cane sugar is used in some international markets

By Monitoring Desk

Coca-Cola plans to introduce beverages made with cane sugar in the United States, following discussions with former President Donald Trump.

The company confirmed it will share more information about the new products soon.

Trump announced the decision on Wednesday through a post on Truth Social, saying he had spoken to Coca-Cola about using “real cane sugar” and that the company had agreed. Coca-Cola currently uses high-fructose corn syrup in most of its U.S. products, while cane sugar is used in some international markets.

The move comes as part of the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The campaign has urged food companies to remove certain ingredients, including artificial dyes, from their products. Kennedy has also criticized the level of sugar in the American diet and said the new dietary guidelines set for release this summer will focus on “whole food.”

A recent report by the MAHA Commission, formed under Trump to study chronic disease, linked heavy consumption of high-fructose corn syrup to conditions like childhood obesity. The commission includes Kennedy, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and other administration officials.

Medical experts suggest reducing added sugars in general, though they do not find major nutritional differences between cane sugar and corn syrup.

The Corn Refiners Association opposed the shift. Its president, John Bode, said switching to cane sugar could cost manufacturing jobs, reduce farm income, and increase sugar imports. He said the change offers no nutritional advantage.

The Trump administration has also approved state-level requests to exclude soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, affecting companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The White House did not comment.

Previous article
Karachi businessmen reaffirm July 19 nationwide strike over unresolved tax issues
Next article
Tesla prepares to launch six-seater Model Y L in Chinese market
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.