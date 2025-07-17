DPM Ishaq Dar visits Kabul to sign framework agreement for UAP Railway Project

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Kabul today for a day-long trip to sign the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.

The UAP Railway Project is designed to create a rail link connecting Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan, providing Central Asian countries with access to Pakistani seaports. This initiative aims to enhance regional trade, facilitate transit, and promote stability, growth, and development in the region, as stated by the Ministry of Administration and Broadcasting (MOIB).

DPM Dar’s visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to the success of the UAP Railway Project. The signing of the framework agreement between the three participating nations will mark a significant step towards the project’s implementation.

During his visit, Dar will meet with the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister and the Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister for Railways, SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Railways.