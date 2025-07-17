FBR directs ministries to submit details of autonomous bodies’ pay structures for ad hoc allowances

Several ministries and divisions have yet to provide the necessary details on the pay structures and ad hoc allowances for autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies under their control, despite a request from the Finance Division, according to a news report.

In an official document, the Finance Division revealed that a notification was issued for the grant of Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2025 to employees of these bodies, contingent on their compliance with federal government pay scales. The new allowance, set at 10% of the basic pay, will be applicable from July 1, 2025, to those bodies that fully adopt the federal government’s pay scale system.

However, bodies with different pay structures will need approval from the Standing Committee of the Finance Division, based on recommendations from their respective boards of directors or governors.

The Finance Division emphasized that all administrative ministries and divisions must comply with the Rules of Business, 1973, and ensure that any changes in pay, allowances, and privileges of staff in these bodies are processed in accordance with established procedures.

Ministries were asked to submit details of their autonomous bodies, along with any pending requests for allowances, by July 30, 2025.

This directive follows previous requests for information, with ministries required to submit reports on the pay structures and allowance approval status of the bodies they oversee.