Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR directs ministries to submit details of autonomous bodies’ pay structures for ad hoc allowances

Finance Division urges ministries to comply with pay structure and allowance approval requirements for autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies by July 30, 2025

By Monitoring Desk

Several ministries and divisions have yet to provide the necessary details on the pay structures and ad hoc allowances for autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies under their control, despite a request from the Finance Division, according to a news report. 

In an official document, the Finance Division revealed that a notification was issued for the grant of Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2025 to employees of these bodies, contingent on their compliance with federal government pay scales. The new allowance, set at 10% of the basic pay, will be applicable from July 1, 2025, to those bodies that fully adopt the federal government’s pay scale system. 

However, bodies with different pay structures will need approval from the Standing Committee of the Finance Division, based on recommendations from their respective boards of directors or governors.

The Finance Division emphasized that all administrative ministries and divisions must comply with the Rules of Business, 1973, and ensure that any changes in pay, allowances, and privileges of staff in these bodies are processed in accordance with established procedures. 

Ministries were asked to submit details of their autonomous bodies, along with any pending requests for allowances, by July 30, 2025.

This directive follows previous requests for information, with ministries required to submit reports on the pay structures and allowance approval status of the bodies they oversee.

Previous article
Govt confirms ongoing talks with IMF over sugar import tax exemptions
Next article
SBP reports Rs4.66bn in digital transactions for cattle markets during Eid-ul-Adha
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.