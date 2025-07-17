Govt pushes NHA to fast-track highway projects, unlocks Rs. 250 billion for expansion

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite construction on five priority infrastructure projects across the country, including the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, the M-10 Northern Bypass, and key segments of the Kaghan-Naran road network.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, the minister underscored the equal importance of all provinces and urged the NHA to deliver on its commitments in accordance with national development goals, without further delays, according to a press release.

Aleem Khan announced that Rs. 100 billion has been earmarked this year for road infrastructure development in Balochistan, with rapid mobilization ordered for projects on the N-25 and other vital routes in the province. He emphasized that future motorway projects should be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to ensure financial sustainability.

Projects currently over 90% complete must be wrapped up within strict deadlines to allow for inauguration by the Prime Minister, he added.

Acknowledging a substantial rise in NHA revenues, the minister commended the authority’s performance and set fresh targets for the upcoming fiscal year. He directed that Rs. 150 billion from NHA’s self-generated revenue be reinvested into new highway construction.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan approved all proposed development schemes across the four provinces and greenlit new road projects for Gilgit-Baltistan. He also ordered the construction of wider roads, waiting areas, and protective fencing in the region.

During the briefing, officials clarified that the Lahore-Kasur Road has no affiliation with Raiwind. Senior figures, including the Federal Secretary for Communications and the NHA Chairman, briefed the minister on national project progress and departmental matters.

The minister also directed the preparation of a revised financial framework and feasibility studies for future NHA initiatives nationwide.