Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt pushes NHA to fast-track highway projects, unlocks Rs. 250 billion for expansion

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan sets ambitious deadlines, approves new schemes nationwide including Gilgit-Baltistan

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite construction on five priority infrastructure projects across the country, including the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, the M-10 Northern Bypass, and key segments of the Kaghan-Naran road network.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, the minister underscored the equal importance of all provinces and urged the NHA to deliver on its commitments in accordance with national development goals, without further delays, according to a press release.

Aleem Khan announced that Rs. 100 billion has been earmarked this year for road infrastructure development in Balochistan, with rapid mobilization ordered for projects on the N-25 and other vital routes in the province. He emphasized that future motorway projects should be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to ensure financial sustainability.

Projects currently over 90% complete must be wrapped up within strict deadlines to allow for inauguration by the Prime Minister, he added.

Acknowledging a substantial rise in NHA revenues, the minister commended the authority’s performance and set fresh targets for the upcoming fiscal year. He directed that Rs. 150 billion from NHA’s self-generated revenue be reinvested into new highway construction.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan approved all proposed development schemes across the four provinces and greenlit new road projects for Gilgit-Baltistan. He also ordered the construction of wider roads, waiting areas, and protective fencing in the region.

During the briefing, officials clarified that the Lahore-Kasur Road has no affiliation with Raiwind. Senior figures, including the Federal Secretary for Communications and the NHA Chairman, briefed the minister on national project progress and departmental matters.

The minister also directed the preparation of a revised financial framework and feasibility studies for future NHA initiatives nationwide.

Previous article
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and upper Punjab, disrupting economic activity
Next article
SBP reserves rise to $14.53bn, but total forex holdings dip to $19.96bn
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SECP launches “Empowering Innovation: Roadmap for Startups” report

The report outlines challenges, opportunities, and actionable recommendations for Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, following the 2024 Pakistan Startup Summit

PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee to deregulate sugar sector

U.S. House advances crypto bills after Trump meets with Republicans

KSE-100 hits historic high of 138,665.49, fueled by optimism over interest rate cut

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.