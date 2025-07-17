Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and upper Punjab, disrupting economic activity

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more intermittent rain, wind, and thundershowers across the Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 12 hours, with scattered heavy rainfall expected.

While urban flooding remains a significant concern in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the downpours have wreaked havoc, particularly in districts of upper Punjab, including Rawalpindi.

The rainfall, which has been especially intense in Rawalpindi, has disrupted local economic activities, caused urban flooding, and left many businesses and households facing severe challenges. The local infrastructure, already strained, has been unable to cope with the continuous heavy rainfall. Traffic flow has been severely impacted, and authorities have had to implement alternative routes to mitigate congestion.

Over the past 24 hours, at least 33 people have lost their lives, and over 170 others have been injured in various rain-related incidents across Punjab, with Rawalpindi and Islamabad among the worst-hit areas.

In addition to the fatalities, the heavy rains have exacerbated the already tense economic conditions in the region, leading to substantial losses. Rainfall measurements in the district showed up to 239mm in some areas like Katcheri near Chaklala, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Moreover, several infrastructural improvement projects across the twin cities, including bridges and underpasses, that had recently been completed come under criticism at their failure to survive the torrential spell of rain.

The provincial government, led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has declared a “rain emergency” across various parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi. This includes deploying emergency teams from police, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments to assist with relief efforts. The authorities have also mobilised boats and personnel to assist the public and ensure safety during the floods. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has announced a one-day holiday in the district due to severe weather conditions.

Rescue operations continue as the district administration and relief teams work to manage the flood-like conditions and minimise loss of life. Hospitals in the region have been placed on high alert, with field hospitals prepared to provide immediate medical aid.

Citizens have been urged to avoid dangerous areas such as ponds, canals, and streams, and adhere to safety instructions to prevent further casualties. Special safety measures have been implemented in vulnerable buildings and low-lying areas to minimise risks.

The current weather conditions underscore the need for enhanced disaster management and preparedness, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. The public’s cooperation with authorities is essential to minimise the impact and safeguard lives and property.