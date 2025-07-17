Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Japan’s exports fall for second straight month in June

Exports fall 0.5% year on year in June, while shipments to the U.S. drop 11.4%, marking the biggest monthly decline since February 2021

By Monitoring Desk

Japan’s exports fell for the second month in a row in June as U.S. tariffs began to weigh on its manufacturing sector, with shipments to the United States dropping sharply.

Exports declined 0.5% in June from a year earlier, following a 1.7% decrease in May. Shipments to the U.S. fell 11.4%, the largest monthly drop since February 2021.

The fall was led by a 26.7% decline in automobiles, a 15.5% drop in auto parts, and a 40.9% fall in pharmaceutical products.

Washington plans to impose 25% tariffs on Japanese imports beginning August 1 unless a new trade agreement is reached. Japan had tried to focus negotiations on removing existing 25% tariffs on automobiles before a temporary pause on the country-specific tariffs expired on July 9, but no deal was made.

Despite the drop in export value, the volume of automobile shipments rose 3.4%, suggesting that Japanese automakers are absorbing costs to stay competitive. Japan exported 21 trillion yen worth of goods to the U.S. last year, with cars making up about 28% of the total.

Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S. fell 22.9% in June to 669 billion yen ($4.51 billion). Exports to China also declined by 4.7%, while overall imports increased slightly by 0.2%.

The country recorded a trade surplus of 153.1 billion yen ($1.03 billion) in June, lower than expected. Japan’s economy contracted in the first quarter as rising prices hit domestic demand, and pressure from U.S. tariffs is likely to increase in the coming months.

Previous article
Kohinoor Textile Mills recommends 5:1 stock split and amendments to Memorandum of Association
Next article
OpenAI adds Google Cloud to its list of infrastructure partners
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.